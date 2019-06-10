Log in
Robbins Arroyo LLP: Box, Inc. (BOX) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Lawsuit

0
06/10/2019 | 07:24pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP announces that a purchaser of Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) filed a class action complaint for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between November 28, 2018 and June 3, 2019. Box provides a cloud content management platform that enables secure access to content.

View this information on the law firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/box-inc/

Box Accused of Misleading Investors

According to the complaint, in November 2018, Box announced its third quarter 2018 financial results and touted its more than 40% growth in deals worth over $100,000. However, Box failed to disclose that it would be unable to close those large deals within the quarter. In February 2019, Box reported fourth quarter revenue that fell below investors’ expectations, citing longer sales cycles for seven-figure deals. On this news, Box’s share price fell $4.64, or nearly 19%, to close at $20.24 on February 28, 2019. In June 2019, Box lowered its fiscal 2020 revenue outlook to a range of $688 million to $692 million, from previous guidance of $700 million to $704 million, again citing longer sales cycles for its larger deals. On this news, Box’s share price fell as much as $1.30, or more than 7%, to close at $17.18 per share on June 4, 2019.

Box Shareholders Have Legal Options

Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leo Kandinov at (800) 350-6003, lkandinov@robbinsarroyo.com or via the shareholder information form on the firm's website.

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Check out Stock Watch, our free investment monitoring program for shareholders.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
