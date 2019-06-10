Robbins Arroyo LLP: Box, Inc. (BOX) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Lawsuit

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins
Arroyo LLP announces that a purchaser of Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) filed
a class action complaint for alleged violations of the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934 between November 28, 2018 and June 3, 2019. Box
provides a cloud content management platform that enables secure access
to content.
View this information on the law firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/box-inc/
Box Accused of Misleading Investors
According to the complaint, in November 2018, Box announced its third
quarter 2018 financial results and touted its more than 40% growth in
deals worth over $100,000. However, Box failed to disclose that it would
be unable to close those large deals within the quarter. In February
2019, Box reported fourth quarter revenue that fell below investors’
expectations, citing longer sales cycles for seven-figure deals. On this
news, Box’s share price fell $4.64, or nearly 19%, to close at $20.24 on
February 28, 2019. In June 2019, Box lowered its fiscal 2020 revenue
outlook to a range of $688 million to $692 million, from previous
guidance of $700 million to $704 million, again citing longer sales
cycles for its larger deals. On this news, Box’s share price fell as
much as $1.30, or more than 7%, to close at $17.18 per share on June 4,
2019.
Box Shareholders Have Legal Options
Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their
rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leo Kandinov at (800)
350-6003, lkandinov@robbinsarroyo.com
or via the shareholder
information form on the firm's website.
Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder
rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors
in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has
helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves
and the companies in which they have invested. Check out Stock
Watch, our free investment monitoring program for shareholders.
Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190610005803/en/