Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP : Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Box, Inc. (BOX) and Upcoming Deadline

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is reminding investors of a federal class action lawsuit pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against Box, Inc. (“Box” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BOX) and the August 5, 2019 deadline to move for lead plaintiff.

If you purchased Box shares between November 28, 2018 and June 3, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”), and have suffered a loss, realized or unrealized, you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott attorney Joe Pettigrew at (844) 818-6982, or at jpettigrew@scott-scott.com for more information.

According to the Complaint, Box and the other named defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was unable to close large deals within the quarter; (2) that, as a result, Box’s revenue would be materially impacted; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the defendants’ positive statements about Box’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

The Complaint further notes how on June 3, 2019, after the market closed, the Company lowered its fiscal 2020 revenue outlook (citing longer sales cycles for its larger deals), and experienced more than a 7% decline in the value of its stock.

What You Can Do

If you purchased Box stock between November 28, 2018 and June 3, 2019, inclusive, or if you have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew at (844) 818-6982, or at jpettigrew@scott-scott.com, or visit the Box litigation page on our website at https://scott-scott.com/case/box-inc/. The deadline to move for lead plaintiff is August 5, 2019.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

