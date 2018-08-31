Boxhill Technologies : Update on Annual Report & Accounts & Adjourned AGM

31 August 2018

BOXHILL TECHNOLOGIES PLC

('Boxhill', the 'Group' or the 'Company')

Update on Annual Report and Accounts & Adjourned AGM

Further to the announcement of 1 August 2018 (the 'Announcement'), and subsequent updates on 8 August 2018 and 15 August 2018, the Company confirms that it continues to work with its auditors, KPMG LLP (the 'Auditors'), to finalise the annual report and accounts for the year to 31 January 2018 (the 'Annual Report') which have been delayed due to the matters outlined in the Announcement remaining outstanding.

The Company separately announced on 31 July 2018 that due to the Company's audited annual report and accounts not having been published prior to the annual general meeting held that same day (the 'AGM'), that the AGM was adjourned until 11.00 am on 4 September 2018. However, as the Annual Report remans delayed, the AGM will be adjourned to a later date. The Company will provide an update once the date for the adjourned AGM is agreed.

Trading in the Company's ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each remain suspended on AIM pending publication of the annual report and accounts for the year to 31 January 2018.

