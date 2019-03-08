Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Boxhill Technologies PLC       GB00B1DWH640

BOXHILL TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote London Stock Exchange - 03/04
0.055 GBp   +10.00%
08:10aST JAMES HOUSE : New Lottery Joint Venture
PU
03/04BOXHILL TECHNOLOGIES : Result of General Meeting
PU
02/15BOXHILL TECHNOLOGIES : Notice of General Meeting and Issue of Equity
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

St James House : New Lottery Joint Venture

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 08:10am EST

8 March 2019

St James House PLC

('SJH', the 'Group' or the 'Company')

New Lottery Joint Venture

The Board of Directors of SJH (the 'Board') is pleased to announce it has agreed terms, subject to contract, to establish a new lottery joint venture in Malta. The Company's partner in this joint venture is ZeU Crypto Networks Limited ('ZeU'), a wholly owned subsidiary of St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. of Montreal, Canada ('SGEM'), whose shares are quoted on the Canadian Securities Exchange. (The 'Lottery JV')

The Lottery JV will be established as a new company in Malta and will combine the Company's expertise in regulated lottery management and administration with ZeU's innovative blockchain-based technology. The Group will hold a 45 per cent equity interest in the Lottery JV and the other shareholders will be Zeu with 19.9 per cent, SGEM with 19.9 per cent and the balance with outside shareholders. All costs of the Lottery JV will be met by ZeU and in return, ZeU will charge a service fee that will not exceed 90% of the revenues from the Lottery JV. The remaining 10 per cent of the revenues of the Lottery JV will be distributed as a dividend to the shareholders, i.e. the Group will receive 4.5 per cent of the revenues of the Lottery JV by way of a dividend. SJH will appoint three directors to the Lottery JV and ZeU will appoint one director. The Lottery JV will apply to the Maltese authorities for the appropriate licence to operate a lottery.

The Group's interest in the Lottery JV will be held by PPS Blockchain Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of SJH ('LottoCo'). LottoCo will issue 100,000 non-voting, zero-coupon redeemable preference shares of 2 pence each to ZeU (the 'Preference Shares'). The Preference Shares will be redeemable in 21 years, the redemption price of the Preference Shares to be fixed within 3 months after the issue of the audited accounts of the Lottery JV for the second year of trading and will be based on an independent valuation report of the value of the Group's equity interest. At the discretion of ZeU, the Preference Shares may be exchanged on the basis of one Preference Share for two ordinary shares of 1 pence each in SJH ('Ordinary Shares'), with notice to be given one day before the preference shares are due to be redeemed in 21 years, i.e. a maximum of 200,000 Ordinary Shares may be issued.

Lord Razzall, the Non-Executive Chairman of SJH is a director of ZeU and has recused himself from Board meetings and resolutions regarding the Lottery JV. He holds no common shares in ZeU, owns less than 1 per cent of the common shares of SGEM and is not a director of SGEM.

For further information, contact:

St James House PLC

Graeme Paton, CEO

020 7493 9644

Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad & Broker)

John Depasquale / Nick Harriss

020 3328 5656

Disclaimer

Boxhill Technologies plc published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 13:09:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOXHILL TECHNOLOGIES PLC
08:10aST JAMES HOUSE : New Lottery Joint Venture
PU
03/04BOXHILL TECHNOLOGIES : Result of General Meeting
PU
02/15BOXHILL TECHNOLOGIES : Notice of General Meeting and Issue of Equity
PU
2018BOXHILL TECHNOLOGIES : Update on Annual Report and Accounts
PU
2018BOXHILL TECHNOLOGIES : Update on Annual Report & Accounts & Adjourned AGM
PU
2018BOXHILL TECHNOLOGIES : Update on Annual Report and Accounts
PU
2018BOXHILL TECHNOLOGIES : Update on Annual Report and Accounts
PU
2018BOXHILL TECHNOLOGIES : Statement re. Suspension
PU
2018BOXHILL TECHNOLOGIES : Result of AGM and Completion of Disposal
PU
2018BOXHILL TECHNOLOGIES : Result of General Meeting
PU
More news
Chart BOXHILL TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Boxhill Technologies PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Graeme David Paton Chief Executive Officer
Edward Timothy Razzall Executive Chairman
Catherine Ann McCormick Finance Director
Clive Mark Hyman Non-Executive Director
Arno Rudolf Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOXHILL TECHNOLOGIES PLC0.00%0
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.16.54%46 495
SANDS CHINA LTD.10.87%39 375
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED6.82%29 372
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL11.17%14 201
WYNN RESORTS24.91%12 773
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.