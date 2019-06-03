St James House : Update of Significant Shareholders

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

3 June 2019

ST. JAMES HOUSE PLC

('SJH', the 'Group' or the 'Company')

Update of Significant Shareholders

John Botros, a subsidiary director of the Group, a Substantial Shareholder (as defined in the AIM Rules for Companies) and a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility ('PDMR') under the Market Abuse Regulation, yesterday informed the Company that he has transferred his entire shareholding in Bluedale Corporate Limited, a company incorporated in England & Wales ('Bluedale'), to his wife, J M Malone. Bluedale holds 160,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ('Ordinary Shares').

Mr Botros is now interested as a PDMR in 200,000 Ordinary Shares (6.42% of the issued Ordinary Shares), while Persons Closely Associated ('PCA') to Mr Botros are now interested in 348,972 Ordinary Shares, (11.20% of the issued Ordinary Shares).

The Shareholdings of the Board, other Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (as defined in the Market Abuse Regulation) and Significant Shareholders (as defined in the AIM Rules for Companies) are now as follows:

Shareholder Number of Ordinary Shares Held Percentage of Ordinary Shares Held Empire Global Management Limited 500,000 16.05% John Botros 1 300,000 9.63% James Rose 2 298,921 9.59% J M Malone 3 248,972 7.99% Phil Jackson 4 172,317 5.53% Lord Tim Razzall * 92,965 2.98% Cath McCormick * 50,000 1.60% Graeme Paton * 25,000 0.80%

1. Includes 100,000 Ordinary Shares held by MDC Nominees Limited, a company controlled by Mr Botros. Mr Botros is a subsidiary director of the Group.

2. Includes 236,657 Ordinary Shares held by Management Express Limited, a company controlled by Mr Rose. Mr Rose is a subsidiary director of the Group.

3. J M Malone is Mr Botros' wife. Includes 160,000 Ordinary Shares held by Bluedale Corporate Limited, a company controlled by Ms Malone and 42,736 Ordinary Shares held in trust by Ms Malone for the adult children of her and Mr Botros.

4. Includes 140,000 Ordinary Shares held by Moorhen Limited, a company controlled by Mr Jackson.

* Directors of the Company

