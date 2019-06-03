Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Boxhill Technologies PLC       GB00B1DWH640

BOXHILL TECHNOLOGIES PLC
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote London Stock Exchange - 03/04
0.055 GBp   +10.00%
04:09aST JAMES HOUSE : Update of Significant Shareholders
PU
05/23ST JAMES HOUSE : Acquisition, Change of Auditors & PDMR Dealing
PU
03/08ST JAMES HOUSE : New Lottery Joint Venture
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

St James House : Update of Significant Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 04:09am EDT

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

3 June 2019

ST. JAMES HOUSE PLC

('SJH', the 'Group' or the 'Company')

Update of Significant Shareholders

John Botros, a subsidiary director of the Group, a Substantial Shareholder (as defined in the AIM Rules for Companies) and a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility ('PDMR') under the Market Abuse Regulation, yesterday informed the Company that he has transferred his entire shareholding in Bluedale Corporate Limited, a company incorporated in England & Wales ('Bluedale'), to his wife, J M Malone. Bluedale holds 160,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ('Ordinary Shares').

Mr Botros is now interested as a PDMR in 200,000 Ordinary Shares (6.42% of the issued Ordinary Shares), while Persons Closely Associated ('PCA') to Mr Botros are now interested in 348,972 Ordinary Shares, (11.20% of the issued Ordinary Shares).

The Shareholdings of the Board, other Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (as defined in the Market Abuse Regulation) and Significant Shareholders (as defined in the AIM Rules for Companies) are now as follows:

Shareholder

Number of Ordinary Shares Held

Percentage of Ordinary Shares Held

Empire Global Management Limited

500,000

16.05%

John Botros 1

300,000

9.63%

James Rose 2

298,921

9.59%

J M Malone 3

248,972

7.99%

Phil Jackson 4

172,317

5.53%

Lord Tim Razzall *

92,965

2.98%

Cath McCormick *

50,000

1.60%

Graeme Paton *

25,000

0.80%

1. Includes 100,000 Ordinary Shares held by MDC Nominees Limited, a company controlled by Mr Botros. Mr Botros is a subsidiary director of the Group.

2. Includes 236,657 Ordinary Shares held by Management Express Limited, a company controlled by Mr Rose. Mr Rose is a subsidiary director of the Group.

3. J M Malone is Mr Botros' wife. Includes 160,000 Ordinary Shares held by Bluedale Corporate Limited, a company controlled by Ms Malone and 42,736 Ordinary Shares held in trust by Ms Malone for the adult children of her and Mr Botros.

4. Includes 140,000 Ordinary Shares held by Moorhen Limited, a company controlled by Mr Jackson.

* Directors of the Company

For further information, contact:

St. James House PLC

Lord Razzall, Chairman

Website www.sjhplc.com

020 7493 9644

Allenby Capital Limited

(Nomad, Financial Adviser & Broker)

John Depasquale / Nick Harriss

020 3328 5656

Disclaimer

Boxhill Technologies plc published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 08:08:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOXHILL TECHNOLOGIES PLC
04:09aST JAMES HOUSE : Update of Significant Shareholders
PU
05/23ST JAMES HOUSE : Acquisition, Change of Auditors & PDMR Dealing
PU
03/08ST JAMES HOUSE : New Lottery Joint Venture
PU
03/05ST JAMES HOUSE PLC : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 1000
FA
03/04BOXHILL TECHNOLOGIES : Result of General Meeting
PU
02/15BOXHILL TECHNOLOGIES : Notice of General Meeting and Issue of Equity
PU
2018BOXHILL TECHNOLOGIES : Update on Annual Report and Accounts
PU
2018BOXHILL TECHNOLOGIES : Update on Annual Report & Accounts & Adjourned AGM
PU
2018BOXHILL TECHNOLOGIES : Update on Annual Report and Accounts
PU
2018BOXHILL TECHNOLOGIES : Update on Annual Report and Accounts
PU
More news
Chart BOXHILL TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Boxhill Technologies PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Graeme David Paton Chief Executive Officer
Edward Timothy Razzall Executive Chairman
Catherine Ann McCormick Finance Director
Clive Mark Hyman Non-Executive Director
Arno Rudolf Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOXHILL TECHNOLOGIES PLC0.00%0
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.5.67%42 504
SANDS CHINA LTD.2.90%36 575
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-4.91%26 201
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL2.31%13 333
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED33.33%12 892
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About