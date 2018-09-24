Boxlight : Announces Acquisition of EOS Education

Boxlight
Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive
technology solutions for the global education market, today announced it
has completed the acquisition of EOSEDU, LLC (“EOS Education”), a
consulting and professional development company for the K-12 education
market. Boxlight acquired EOS Education for 100,000 shares of Boxlight
common stock.
“This addition is part of our continued effort to provide the most
comprehensive solution suite in the education technology marketplace,”
said Mark Elliott, CEO of Boxlight. “For technology integrations to be
successful, teachers need proper training, ongoing professional
development and support. By adding the EOS Education team we can
immediately fill that need and provide a more robust portfolio of
end-to-end services which complement our hardware and software
solutions, giving educators the training they need to fully leverage the
technology’s full range of possibilities.”
With the acquisition, it’s expected that Boxlight’s professional
services division will produce as much as 10 percent of its total
revenues with gross profit margins greater than 50 percent. It also
brings significant management talent to Boxlight by adding Daniel Leis
and Dr. Aleksandra Leis. Together, with decades of experience managing
high-growth professional services businesses in emerging markets and
sectors, they will bring an incredible synergy to Boxlight. Daniel will
fill the role of Vice President of Global Services for Boxlight while
Aleksandra will continue in her role as the CEO of EOS Education, which
will now be a wholly owned subsidiary of Boxlight.
“Boxlight and EOS share a common vision of providing the right mix of
tools and services to meet the evolving needs of educators and their
students. We are excited to build upon the deep relationships Boxlight
has with its clients and partners to ultimately deliver long-term value
that benefits teachers and students,” said Daniel Leis.
Dr. Aleksandra Leis added, “For years, EOS’ professional development
programs have helped improve the effectiveness of teachers and increase
engagement of students. Joining Boxlight gives us a pathway to
dramatically increase our reach globally and the human and capital
resources to continue our mission of supporting teachers as they
leverage technology to improve student outcomes.”
About Boxlight Corporation
Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (“Boxlight”) is a leading provider
of technology solutions for the global education market. The company
aims to improve learning and engagement in classrooms and to help
educators enhance student outcomes, by developing the products they
need. The company develops, sells, and services its integrated,
interactive solution suite including software, classroom technologies,
professional development and support services. For more information
about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its
future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking
statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results
or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a
variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and
uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its
business, variability of operating results, its development and
introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business
development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight
encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future
results in Boxlight's filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission.
