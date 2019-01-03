Boxlight : Charter School for Applied Technologies Selects Boxlight's Interactive Teaching Technologies to Outfit Classrooms

Dedicated to making ‘every day career day’, the leadership at the
Charter School for Applied Technologies (CSAT) in Buffalo, NY have
announced plans to install Boxlight Corporation’s (Nasdaq: BOXL)
ProColor 752 interactive flat panel displays in every classroom across
three buildings for its 2,365 students.
Installations have begun in the elementary building and high school math
classes, with the addition of 60 75” flat panel displays for all
classroom including art, music and technology rooms. Each display panel
includes MimioStudio for the creation and delivery of engaging lessons.
Next fall, the middle school building will be equipped with the
state-of-the-art, ultra-high definition LCD displays that provide
4K-clarity so that onscreen content is easier to see, even in large
classrooms. The displays’ Touch 360° interactivity also features up to
20 single-touch points or 10 dual-touch for gestures — users can work
simultaneously, driving collaborative learning.
CSAT’s Bob Shannon and Alie Kuitems, chief technology officer and
technology integration specialist, respectively, began their search for
new technology that would provide greater collaboration – an important 21st
century workplace skill that stems from CSAT’s commitment to extensive
career preparation for all students – beginning in Kindergarten.
“We also didn’t want to burden our teachers with something that wasn’t
intuitive to use, added Kuitems. “It had to just hang on the wall,
plug-and-play, and start on day one – and that’s what we have with
Boxlight’s ProColor technology. Additionally, Shannon and Kuitems noted
that the ease with which the award-winning MimioStudio™
classroom software opens third party content created in programs such as
PDF, IWB and PowerPoint – all without the need of a time-consuming
conversion process. “Boxlight’s software imported files better than
their competitors’ did. That was crucial because our investment in
existing lesson content is extremely important,” added Kuitems. They
also appreciated the great sound system that’s included in the display
panel so there is no need to purchase additional speakers in the
classroom.
“In the end, Kuitems concluded, “while the features of the display
boards captured our attention, it’s what we see in the classrooms that
has us excited about our selection of Boxlight technology. “Students are
more engaged, even volunteering more to go to the board and show their
work and we believe that will result in improved learning outcomes for
our students, now and into the future.”
About Boxlight Corporation: Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL)
(“Boxlight”) is a leading provider of technology solutions for the
global learning market. The company aims to improve learning and
engagement in classrooms and to help educators enhance student outcomes,
by developing the products they need. The company develops, sells, and
services its integrated, interactive solution suite including software,
classroom technologies, professional development and support services.
For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com.
Forward Looking Statements: This press release may contain
information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and
prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may
differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these
forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including,
but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability
to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its
development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and
other business development initiatives, competition in the industry,
etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its
future results in Boxlight’s filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission.
