Boxlight : Launches Fall 2019 Webinar Series for Educators

Sessions to Focus on Robotics, Critical Thinking with Tech and Project-Based Learning

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (“Boxlight”) today announced the schedule for its 2019 fall webinar series entitled: “Transforming Learning in the Classroom.” Five free webinars will be offered covering three topics that will include using robotics to prepare students for college and careers, utilizing technology to promote critical thinking and the fundamentals for project-based learning.

To see the full schedule and register for any or all of the webinars, educators should visit https://mimio.boxlight.com/fall2019-webinar-sign-up/.

“This webinar series will help educators at every level implement techniques and technology to support successful integration and project-based learning in their schools,” said Mark Elliott, CEO of Boxlight. “Educators of all types will find useful tips and resources to help bring technology in their school or classroom to the next level.”

Participants will learn from experts like Stephen Barker, Boxlight’s VP of STEM Education, and Jim Christensen, Executive Director of the Aldrin Family Foundation’s ShareSpace Education. Barker and Christensen will discuss robotics education and the future of STEM. Additionally, Kelly Bielefeld, Curriculum Coordinator at Clearwater School District & Adjunct Professor at Friends University, Kansas, will debate the importance of surface learning versus deep learning. Finally, educators Paul Gigliotti and Lynn Erickson will share useful tips and tools for implementing project-based learning in your classroom.

Boxlight’s fall 2019 webinar series includes the following:

Project-Based Learning Resources for the Classroom

Bringing project-based learning into your classroom can be intimidating if you don’t know where to start. In this webinar, Paul Gigliotti and Lynn Erickson, experienced educators and tech lovers, will show you the fundamentals of project-based learning and share helpful ways to engage students in performance-based tasks to connect them to real-world situations and future careers. In addition, you will gain access to lesson examples, rubrics, templates and other useful resources for implementing a project-based classroom.

The webinar will take place on Tuesday, October 1 as well as Thursday, October 24.

Surface Learning vs. Deep Learning: How Technology Can Help Students Think Deeper

Is surface learning or deep learning more important? Join educator Kelly Bielefeld in a discussion about the importance of both surface and deep learning. Too often, teachers stop at basic knowledge and students aren’t challenged to dig deeper into the content. Other times, teachers move too quickly past the surface level knowledge and students fail to transfer learning and apply it in a critical way. In this webinar, learn how various uses of technology can assist teachers in ensuring surface knowledge and transfer of learning are both attained, so students can move to higher levels of critical thinking about the content.

The webinar will take place on Tuesday, October 8 as well as Tuesday, October 29.

A Robotic Odyssey: How Robotics Is Helping Prepare Students to be Tomorrow’s Inventors, Programmers and Astronauts

Join Jim Christensen and Stephen Barker for a discussion about how robotics can help set students up to become the next generation of STEM professionals. Explore how robotics programs can help students develop an understanding of STEAM-based concepts while promoting valuable real-world skills such as communication, collaboration, creativity and critical thinking. These skills can help prepare students to take on complex STEM majors in college and careers in the future.

This webinar will take place Wednesday, October 16.

