Boxlight : Launches Spring 2019 Webinar Series for Educators

Sessions to Focus on Robotics, Tech Integration and Professional Development

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (“Boxlight”) today announced the schedule for its spring webinar series titled “Transforming Learning in the Classroom.” Five free webinars will be offered covering three topics that will include focusing on helping schools navigate bringing STEM and robotics into the classroom, successfully integrating technology in the classroom, and delivering effective professional development.

To see the full schedule and register for any or all of the webinars, educators should visit http://mimio.boxlight.com/spring2019-webinar-sign-up.

“The webinar series will help educators of all types improve upon important professional development skills and STEM integration in their schools,” said Mark Elliott, CEO of Boxlight. “Whether you are a science teacher looking to engage students in STEM or an administrator hoping to support your teachers as they learn new technologies, every educator will acquire useful knowledge to help bring their classroom to greater technology-driven heights.”

Participants will learn from experts like Charles Foley (chairman of the board) and Stephen Barker (CEO) of Modern Robotics, Inc., which provides the MyBot Education Solution. Foley and Barker will discuss the challenges educators face when it comes to enabling students in STEM fields. Additionally, Dr. Aleksandra Leis, Dr. Althe R. Allen, Thea Andrade, and Dan Leis will discuss how personalized training can improve teacher effectiveness. Finally, educators Paul Gigliotti and Lynn Erickson will share best practices for integrating technology successfully beyond the confines of the classroom walls.

Boxlight’s spring 2019 webinar series includes the following:

Innovations Bringing STEM and Robotics to Today’s Classrooms

Experts and educators agree that STEM fields are the highest area of need in tomorrow’s workforce, but many educators are challenged when it comes to enabling their students to be successful in these subjects. In this webinar, Charles Foley and Stephen Barker from Modern Robotics, Inc. will discuss innovative solutions to push past barriers in teaching STEM––without the need for expensive network infrastructure or workstations.

This webinar will take place on Thursday, March 21 as well as Tuesday, April 9.

Teacher Choice = Teacher Success: How Personalized Professional Development Keeps Teachers Learning

Long-term, sustainable improvements in student outcomes are grounded in improving teacher effectiveness. Join Dr. Althe Allen and Thea Andrade from the Phoenix Union High School District along with Dr. Aleksandra Leis and Daniel Leis from Boxlight as they discuss how putting the teacher at the center of the PD experience has catalyzed the technology adoption process. Phoenix Union teachers have a menu of PD opportunities available to them online, on their campus, and in their classroom. Hear how this team works together to implement a comprehensive and effective tech-based PD solution.

The webinar will take place on Tuesday, April 23.

Rethinking Technology Integration in the Classroom

Integrating new technology into your curriculum can often be challenging. Lynn Erickson and Paul Gigliotti, two experienced educators and tech lovers, will show you how to do it seamlessly and easily using some of the strategies from the SAMR (Substitution, Augmentation, Modification, and Redefinition) and TPAC (Technological Pedagogical and Content Knowledge) models. In addition, they will show you how tech can go beyond the confines of the classroom walls.

The webinar will take place on Tuesday, April 16 as well as Thursday, May 2.

About Boxlight Corporation: Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (“Boxlight”) is a leading provider of technology solutions for the global learning market. The company aims to improve learning and engagement in classrooms, and to help educators enhance student outcomes, by developing the products they need. The company develops, sells, and services its integrated, interactive solution suite including software, classroom technologies, professional development, and support services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com.

