Boxlight : Launches Spring 2019 Webinar Series for Educators

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (“Boxlight”) today announced the
schedule for its spring webinar series titled “Transforming Learning in
the Classroom.” Five free webinars will be offered covering three topics
that will include focusing on helping schools navigate bringing STEM and
robotics into the classroom, successfully integrating technology in the
classroom, and delivering effective professional development.
To see the full schedule and register for any or all of the webinars,
educators should visit http://mimio.boxlight.com/spring2019-webinar-sign-up.
“The webinar series will help educators of all types improve upon
important professional development skills and STEM integration in their
schools,” said Mark Elliott, CEO of Boxlight. “Whether you are a science
teacher looking to engage students in STEM or an administrator hoping to
support your teachers as they learn new technologies, every educator
will acquire useful knowledge to help bring their classroom to greater
technology-driven heights.”
Participants will learn from experts like Charles Foley (chairman of the
board) and Stephen Barker (CEO) of Modern Robotics, Inc., which provides
the MyBot Education Solution. Foley and Barker will discuss the
challenges educators face when it comes to enabling students in STEM
fields. Additionally, Dr. Aleksandra Leis, Dr. Althe R. Allen, Thea
Andrade, and Dan Leis will discuss how personalized training can improve
teacher effectiveness. Finally, educators Paul Gigliotti and Lynn
Erickson will share best practices for integrating technology
successfully beyond the confines of the classroom walls.
Boxlight’s spring 2019 webinar series includes the following:
Innovations Bringing STEM and Robotics to Today’s Classrooms
Experts
and educators agree that STEM fields are the highest area of need in
tomorrow’s workforce, but many educators are challenged when it comes to
enabling their students to be successful in these subjects. In this
webinar, Charles Foley and Stephen Barker from Modern Robotics, Inc.
will discuss innovative solutions to push past barriers in teaching
STEM––without the need for expensive network infrastructure or
workstations.
This webinar will take place on Thursday, March 21 as well as Tuesday,
April 9.
Teacher Choice = Teacher Success: How Personalized Professional
Development Keeps Teachers Learning
Long-term, sustainable
improvements in student outcomes are grounded in improving teacher
effectiveness. Join Dr. Althe Allen and Thea Andrade from the Phoenix
Union High School District along with Dr. Aleksandra Leis and Daniel
Leis from Boxlight as they discuss how putting the teacher at the center
of the PD experience has catalyzed the technology adoption process.
Phoenix Union teachers have a menu of PD opportunities available to them
online, on their campus, and in their classroom. Hear how this team
works together to implement a comprehensive and effective tech-based PD
solution.
The webinar will take place on Tuesday, April 23.
Rethinking Technology Integration in the Classroom
Integrating
new technology into your curriculum can often be challenging. Lynn
Erickson and Paul Gigliotti, two experienced educators and tech lovers,
will show you how to do it seamlessly and easily using some of the
strategies from the SAMR (Substitution, Augmentation, Modification, and
Redefinition) and TPAC (Technological Pedagogical and Content Knowledge)
models. In addition, they will show you how tech can go beyond the
confines of the classroom walls.
The webinar will take place on Tuesday, April 16 as well as Thursday,
May 2.
