Boxlight : Launches Suite of On-Demand Educator Certifications

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology solutions for the global education market, today announced the launch of a suite of certifications for educators, beginning with its flagship MimioStudio™ software product.

Developed by Boxlight’s professional services division, EOS Education, certifications are available at three different levels: educator, expert, and trainer. These certification courses focus on the tools, processes, and practices that educators need most to use MimioStudio to create and deliver engaging, collaborative lessons. This program also provides the structure needed by administrators to measure and support software adoption.

In keeping with EOS Education’s commitment to a teacher-centric model, certifications may be earned in a variety of training formats. These include self-paced and instructor-led online courses; on-site, face-to-face workshops; as well as blended options. Certifications can also be delivered in school or district’s local G Suite or Microsoft Office 365 environment.

“We are extremely proud of each of the certification course packages our team has developed for MimioStudio because we know teachers are excited to participate in the courses,” says Kaela Klein, Certifications Director at EOS Education. She added, “Our certifications offer a clear answer for schools that want to ensure that teachers feel comfortable and confident utilizing the technology available in their classroom.”

Boxlight acquired EOS Education in September 2018 to increase its consulting and professional development offerings to the education market. Mark Elliott, CEO of Boxlight commented, “EOS Education is one of the fastest growing and most profitable divisions of our company. We believe that professional services will produce as much as 10 percent of our total revenues by next year. Additionally, our professional development provides needed technology and other training to educators, and ultimately improves the adoption of our hardware and software solutions, and student learning in the classroom.”

Boxlight remains committed to bringing value to its network of global partners and has created a winning product mix of innovative hardware, software, and service offerings. Certifications present tangible value for educators and should be included with every classroom that Mimio products are used. Spanish, UK English, and French language versions will be launched later this year, as will certifications for other product families including Mimio, Boxlight and Qwizdom.

For more information, contact certification@boxlight.com.

