Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Boxlight Corp    BOXL

BOXLIGHT CORP (BOXL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Boxlight : Launches Suite of On-Demand Educator Certifications

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 01:13pm EST

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology solutions for the global education market, today announced the launch of a suite of certifications for educators, beginning with its flagship MimioStudio™ software product.

Developed by Boxlight’s professional services division, EOS Education, certifications are available at three different levels: educator, expert, and trainer. These certification courses focus on the tools, processes, and practices that educators need most to use MimioStudio to create and deliver engaging, collaborative lessons. This program also provides the structure needed by administrators to measure and support software adoption.

In keeping with EOS Education’s commitment to a teacher-centric model, certifications may be earned in a variety of training formats. These include self-paced and instructor-led online courses; on-site, face-to-face workshops; as well as blended options. Certifications can also be delivered in school or district’s local G Suite or Microsoft Office 365 environment.

“We are extremely proud of each of the certification course packages our team has developed for MimioStudio because we know teachers are excited to participate in the courses,” says Kaela Klein, Certifications Director at EOS Education. She added, “Our certifications offer a clear answer for schools that want to ensure that teachers feel comfortable and confident utilizing the technology available in their classroom.”

Boxlight acquired EOS Education in September 2018 to increase its consulting and professional development offerings to the education market. Mark Elliott, CEO of Boxlight commented, “EOS Education is one of the fastest growing and most profitable divisions of our company. We believe that professional services will produce as much as 10 percent of our total revenues by next year. Additionally, our professional development provides needed technology and other training to educators, and ultimately improves the adoption of our hardware and software solutions, and student learning in the classroom.”

Boxlight remains committed to bringing value to its network of global partners and has created a winning product mix of innovative hardware, software, and service offerings. Certifications present tangible value for educators and should be included with every classroom that Mimio products are used. Spanish, UK English, and French language versions will be launched later this year, as will certifications for other product families including Mimio, Boxlight and Qwizdom.

For more information, contact certification@boxlight.com.

About Boxlight Corporation: Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (“Boxlight”) is a leading provider of technology solutions for the global learning market. The company aims to improve learning and engagement in classrooms and to help educators enhance student outcomes, by developing the products they need. The company develops, sells, and services its integrated, interactive solution suite including software, classroom technologies, professional development and support services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com.

Forward Looking Statements: This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOXLIGHT CORP
01:13pBOXLIGHT : Launches Suite of On-Demand Educator Certifications
BU
07:31aBOXLIGHT : Mimio to Showcase Three New Learning Collaboration Solutions at Bett ..
AQ
01/22BOXLIGHT : Mimio to Showcase Three New Learning Collaboration Solutions at Bett ..
BU
01/03BOXLIGHT : Charter School for Applied Technologies Selects Boxlight's Interactiv..
BU
2018BOXLIGHT : Announces New Head of Sales for Europe, Middle East and Africa
BU
2018BOXLIGHT : to Present at LD Micro 11th Annual Main Event Investor Conference on ..
BU
2018BOXLIGHT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
2018BOXLIGHT CORPORATION : Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
BU
2018BOXLIGHT : to Report Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 1..
BU
2018BOXLIGHT : to Host Third Annual “Boxlight STEM Day” on November 8
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 36,9 M
EBIT 2018 -5,91 M
Net income 2018 -8,35 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,89x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,73x
Capitalization 32,9 M
Chart BOXLIGHT CORP
Duration : Period :
Boxlight Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOXLIGHT CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 5,00 $
Spread / Average Target 55%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Mark Elliott Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Pope President & Director
Henry Nance Chief Operating Officer
Takesha Brown Chief Financial Officer
Tiffany Kuo Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOXLIGHT CORP169.17%33
KEYENCE CORPORATION-0.95%58 665
EMERSON ELECTRIC4.44%39 072
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-0.90%38 986
NIDEC CORPORATION2.86%33 181
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.3.95%31 633
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.