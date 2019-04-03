Boxlight : MimioSpace Named ‘Cool Tool' Winner in 2019 EdTech Digest Awards

MimioFrame and C3 Micro-Cloud products honored as finalists

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology solutions for the global education market, today announced that its whole-class collaborative teaching technology MimioSpace was named a winner in the best hardware for education solution category in the 2019 EdTech Digest Cool Tool Awards. In addition, Boxlight’s MimioFrame was honored as a finalist in the best new products and services category while partner Critical Links’ C3 Micro-Cloud, upon which the Mimio MicroCloud is based, was chosen as a finalist in the best networking, IT, connectivity or access solution category.

For nearly a decade, the distinguished national awards program has sought to highlight and celebrate the innovators, leaders and trendsetters in the education technology industry. The awards consist of three major award categories, each with multiple subcategories: the Cool Tool Awards, the Leadership Awards and the Trendsetter Awards.

The Cool Tool awards are presented to the best new, emerging and established technology solutions for education. This year’s program featured over 50 different subcategories of Cool Tools in addition to the best hardware for education solutions, including best video-based learning solutions, special needs/assistive technology solutions, emerging technologies, college prep solutions and more.

“We’re proud to have our solutions honored in not one, but three categories,” said Boxlight CEO Mark Elliott. “It’s so gratifying to have this panel of distinguished judges recognize the vision, hard work, and passion that our organization has put into building these incredible education technology offerings.

The full list of this year’s award finalists can be found at http://www.edtechdigest.com.

