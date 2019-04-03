Boxlight : MimioSpace Named ‘Cool Tool' Winner in 2019 EdTech Digest Awards

Boxlight
Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive
technology solutions for the global education market, today announced
that its whole-class collaborative teaching technology MimioSpace
was named a winner in the best hardware for education solution category
in the 2019
EdTech Digest Cool Tool Awards. In addition, Boxlight’s MimioFrame
was honored as a finalist in the best new products and services category
while partner Critical Links’ C3
Micro-Cloud, upon which the Mimio MicroCloud is based,
was chosen as a finalist in the best networking, IT, connectivity or
access solution category.
For nearly a decade, the distinguished national awards program has
sought to highlight and celebrate the innovators, leaders and
trendsetters in the education technology industry. The awards consist of
three major award categories, each with multiple subcategories: the Cool
Tool Awards, the Leadership Awards and the Trendsetter Awards.
The Cool Tool awards are presented to the best new, emerging and
established technology solutions for education. This year’s program
featured over 50 different subcategories of Cool Tools in addition to
the best hardware for education solutions, including best video-based
learning solutions, special needs/assistive technology solutions,
emerging technologies, college prep solutions and more.
“We’re proud to have our solutions honored in not one, but three
categories,” said Boxlight CEO Mark Elliott. “It’s so gratifying to have
this panel of distinguished judges recognize the vision, hard work, and
passion that our organization has put into building these incredible
education technology offerings.
The full list of this year’s award finalists can be found at http://www.edtechdigest.com.
About Boxlight Corporation: Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL)
(“Boxlight”) is a leading provider of technology solutions for the
global learning market. The company aims to improve learning and
engagement in classrooms and to help educators enhance student outcomes,
by developing the products they need. The company develops, sells, and
services its integrated, interactive solution suite including software,
classroom technologies, professional development and support services.
For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com.
