Boxlight : to Participate at ROTH Capital Conference

Boxlight
Corporation (BOXL),
a leading provider of interactive technology solutions for the global
education market, today announced their attendance and participation at
the ROTH Capital 31st Annual Growth Conference at the Ritz
Carlton Hotel in Laguna Niguel, California.
The conference will feature presentations from public and private
companies across a variety of industry sectors. Michael Pope, Boxlight
President, will be available for one-on-one meetings on Tuesday, March
19, to discuss Boxlight’s technology solutions for the Education
Technology market, strategy and customer contracts and business
opportunities.
About Boxlight Corporation
Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL)(“Boxlight”) is a leading provider of
technology and STEM solutions for the global education market. The
company improves student engagement and learning outcomes by providing
educators the products they need for the 21st century
classroom. The company develops, sells, and services its integrated,
interactive solution suite of software, classroom technologies,
professional development, and support services. Boxlight also provides
educators with thousands of free lesson plans and activities via MimioConnect®,
an interactive teaching community. For more information about the
Boxlight story and its product offerings, visit http://www.boxlight.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its
future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking
statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results
or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a
variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and
uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its
business, variability of operating results, its development and
introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business
development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight
encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future
results in Boxlight's filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission.
