Boxlight : to Participate at ROTH Capital Conference

One-on-One Meetings Available on Tuesday, March 19

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology solutions for the global education market, today announced their attendance and participation at the ROTH Capital 31st Annual Growth Conference at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Laguna Niguel, California.

The conference will feature presentations from public and private companies across a variety of industry sectors. Michael Pope, Boxlight President, will be available for one-on-one meetings on Tuesday, March 19, to discuss Boxlight’s technology solutions for the Education Technology market, strategy and customer contracts and business opportunities.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL)(“Boxlight”) is a leading provider of technology and STEM solutions for the global education market. The company improves student engagement and learning outcomes by providing educators the products they need for the 21st century classroom. The company develops, sells, and services its integrated, interactive solution suite of software, classroom technologies, professional development, and support services. Boxlight also provides educators with thousands of free lesson plans and activities via MimioConnect®, an interactive teaching community. For more information about the Boxlight story and its product offerings, visit http://www.boxlight.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

