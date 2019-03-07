Log in
Boxlight : to Participate at ROTH Capital Conference

03/07/2019 | 09:06am EST

One-on-One Meetings Available on Tuesday, March 19

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology solutions for the global education market, today announced their attendance and participation at the ROTH Capital 31st Annual Growth Conference at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Laguna Niguel, California.

The conference will feature presentations from public and private companies across a variety of industry sectors. Michael Pope, Boxlight President, will be available for one-on-one meetings on Tuesday, March 19, to discuss Boxlight’s technology solutions for the Education Technology market, strategy and customer contracts and business opportunities.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL)(“Boxlight”) is a leading provider of technology and STEM solutions for the global education market. The company improves student engagement and learning outcomes by providing educators the products they need for the 21st century classroom. The company develops, sells, and services its integrated, interactive solution suite of software, classroom technologies, professional development, and support services. Boxlight also provides educators with thousands of free lesson plans and activities via MimioConnect®, an interactive teaching community. For more information about the Boxlight story and its product offerings, visit http://www.boxlight.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 36,9 M
EBIT 2018 -5,91 M
Net income 2018 -8,35 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,72x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,59x
Capitalization 26,4 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 5,00 $
Spread / Average Target 92%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Mark Elliott Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Pope President & Director
Henry Nance Chief Operating Officer
Takesha Brown Chief Financial Officer
Tiffany Kuo Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOXLIGHT CORP116.67%26
KEYENCE CORPORATION26.37%73 496
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE16.64%45 596
EMERSON ELECTRIC13.36%41 610
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.31.16%37 152
NIDEC CORPORATION15.28%36 514
