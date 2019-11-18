Log in
BOXLIGHT CORPORATION

BOXLIGHT CORPORATION

(BOXL)
Boxlight : Awarded New District Sales Totaling More than $750K in Texas, Georgia and Michigan

0
11/18/2019 | 08:34am EST

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq:BOXL) (“Boxlight”), a leading provider of interactive technology solutions for the global education market, has been selected to install interactive flat panels and other interactive technologies in districts in Texas, Georgia and Michigan totaling more than $750K in anticipated revenue for the company. The new sales include:

  • West Orange Cove Independent School District in Texas ordered over 140 interactive flat panels through Boxlight reseller partner Visual Techniques Inc (“VTI”).
  • Owosso Public Schools in Michigan, through Boxlight reseller partner Digital Age Technologies, Inc. (DAT), ordered more than 110 interactive flat panels. Owosso also ordered 90 units of the MimioClarity™ classroom audio distribution system.
  • Jenkins County Schools in Georgia placed an order for interactive flat panels totaling more than $25,000

Today, Boxlight offers the most comprehensive, integrated solution suite available for the modern classroom including the ProColor Series 3 interactive Flat Panel Display and the MimioClarity™ classroom audio distribution system. The ProColor interactive display features state-of-the-art, ultra-high definition (4K UHD) resolution and up to 20 points of touch for users’ fingers or styli and includes the MimioStudio™ classroom software. MimioClarity captures the teacher’s voice via a light-weight wearable wireless microphone, amplifies it or multimedia audio with a multichannel 60-watt amplifier, and then evenly distributes the sound through two or four speakers strategically placed on classroom walls.

“Boxlight is dedicated to creating the world’s best interactive classroom technologies to improve the classroom experience for both students and educators,” said Mark Elliott, CEO of Boxlight. “These school integrations show that more and more districts across the United States are seeing and placing faith in our level of quality.”

About Boxlight Corporation: Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (“Boxlight”) is a leading provider of technology solutions for the global learning market. The company aims to improve learning and engagement in classrooms and to help educators enhance student outcomes, by developing the products they need. The company develops, sells, and services its integrated, interactive solution suite including software, classroom technologies, professional development and support services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com.

Forward Looking Statements: This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2019
