Boxlight : Enters Reseller Agreement with Virtucom

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (“Boxlight”), a leading provider of interactive technology solutions for the global education market, today announced a national reseller agreement with Virtucom, a leading educational technology solutions provider based in Georgia.

“Virtucom shares our dedication to providing districts with affordable technology solutions for the classroom,” said Mark Elliott, CEO of Boxlight. “That, plus the trust and relationships they have built with educators through 24 years of providing schools with technology infrastructure, support, and training in order to help every student succeed, makes them an excellent partner.”

Virtucom provides personalized IT technology solutions to public and private school systems. Beginning in June, 2019 the company will be authorized to sell the complete line of Boxlight solutions and products to districts seeking classroom technologies that help students learn more effectively and develop the essential skills they need for success.

“At Virtucom, while our mission is to provide technology solutions and services to schools and districts throughout the country, our motivation and dream is to enhance the learning experience for both students and teachers,” said Tim Prince, Director, Business Development. “With our Boxlight partnership, we are able to broaden our reach by providing technologies paired with our services, bringing us one step further in our journey.”

About Virtucom: Virtucom has been at the forefront of K-12 technology since its inception in 1995. Since then, the company has applied its expertise in providing Information Technology (IT) solutions to K-12 private and public schools to successfully engineer solutions for over 3,793 primary and secondary schools in the Southeastern United States.

About Boxlight Corporation: Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (“Boxlight”) is a leading provider of technology solutions for the global learning market. The company aims to improve learning and engagement in classrooms and to help educators enhance student outcomes, by developing the products they need. The company develops, sells, and services its integrated, interactive solution suite including software, classroom technologies, professional development and support services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191003005691/en/