BOXLIGHT CORPORATION

BOXLIGHT CORPORATION

(BOXL)
Boxlight : Regains Compliance with NASDAQ's Minimum Bid Price Requirement

07/24/2020 | 09:38am EDT

Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology solutions for the global education market, today announced that it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq minimum bid price continued listing requirement. Today, the Company received a letter from Nasdaq stating that because the Company’s shares had a closing bid price at or above $1.00 per share for ten consecutive business days, the Company has regained compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement for continued listing on Nasdaq and that the matter is now closed.

“We have made significant progress as a company in recent weeks and it’s encouraging to see the positive validation from our shareholders,” said Michael Pope, Boxlight’s CEO. “We will continue to focus on driving shareholder value, and we look forward to sharing several exciting growth opportunities in the coming months.”

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) is a leading provider of technology solutions for the global learning market. The company aims to improve learning and engagement in classrooms and to help educators enhance student outcomes, by developing the products they need. The company develops, sells, and services its integrated, interactive solution suite including software, classroom technologies, professional development and support services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 29,9 M - -
Net income 2020 -4,16 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -12,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 98,1 M 98,1 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,28x
Nbr of Employees 68
Free-Float 58,9%
Chart BOXLIGHT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Boxlight Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOXLIGHT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2,94 $
Last Close Price 3,08 $
Spread / Highest target 94,8%
Spread / Average Target -4,63%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Pope Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & President
Henry Nance Chief Operating Officer
Takesha Brown Chief Financial Officer
James Mark Elliott Director & Chief Commercial Officer
Tiffany Kuo Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOXLIGHT CORPORATION177.48%98
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.19.71%45 575
HP INC.-14.06%25 253
GOERTEK INC.78.66%16 116
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC-15.97%12 831
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-38.08%12 616
Categories
