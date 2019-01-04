Boxwood Merger Corp. : Common Stock and Warrants to Commence Trading Separately on January 7, 2019

Boxwood Merger Corp. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BWMCU) announced today
that the holders of the Company’s units may elect to separately trade
the Class A common stock and warrants underlying the units commencing
January 7, 2019. Those units that are not separated will continue to
trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol “BWMCU” and the
common stock and the warrants are expected to trade under the symbols
“BWMC” and “BWMCW,” respectively.
Boxwood Merger Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of
effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock
purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or
more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business
combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its
search on companies that provide technical and industrial services. The
Company is led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Stephen M.
Kadenacy, Chief Financial Officer Daniel E. Esters and Chief Investment
Officer Duncan Murdoch.
The units were initially offered by the Company in an underwritten
offering. BofA Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley and Macquarie Capital acted
as joint book-running managers and I-Bankers Securities, Inc. acted as
co-manager of the offering.
Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental
Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order
to separate the units into shares of Class A common stock and warrants.
The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final
prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained for free by visiting
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website at http://www.sec.gov.
Alternatively, a copy of the prospectus related to the offering may be
obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd
Floor, New York, NY 10014, Attention: Prospectus Department; BofA
Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd
Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department or by
email at dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com;
and Macquarie Capital (USA) Inc., 125 West 55th Street, L-22,
New York, NY 10019, Attention: Syndicate Department, telephone:
212-231-0440, or by emailing: MacquarieEquitySyndicateUSA@macquarie.com.
A registration statement relating to the units and the underlying
securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange
Commission on November 15, 2018. This press release shall not constitute
an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there
be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which
such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to
registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such
state or jurisdiction.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking
statements,” including with respect to the anticipated timing of
separate trading of the units. Forward-looking statements are subject to
numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the
Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the
Company's registration statement and prospectus for the Company's
offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).
Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.
The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for
revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required
by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005520/en/