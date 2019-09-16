Boxwood Merger Corp. : and Atlas Technical Consultants to Present at the D.A. Davidson 18th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference

Boxwood Merger Corp. (Nasdaq: BWMC, BWMCU and BWMCW) (“Boxwood”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, and Atlas Intermediate Holdings LLC (“Atlas”), a leading provider of professional testing, inspection, engineering and consulting services, jointly announced today that they will present at the D.A. Davidson 18th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference in Chicago, Illinois on September 18, 2019 at 5:05 p.m. Eastern time.

A live webcast of the presentation, including presentation materials may be accessed at https://www.oneatlas.com. A replay of the webcast will be available after the event.

On August 13, 2019, Boxwood and Atlas jointly announced that they entered into a definitive agreement for a proposed business combination. Immediately following the proposed transaction, Boxwood intends to change its name to Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc., and its shares of Class A common stock are expected to be listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol “ATCX.” The proposed transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019, subject to customary and other closing conditions, including the approval of Boxwood's stockholders.

About Boxwood Merger Corp.

Boxwood is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Boxwood’s business strategy is to target, identify and complete an initial business combination with a company that provides technical and industrial services across a broad range of industries to leverage the experience of Boxwood’s management team. Boxwood raised $200 million in its November 2018 initial public offering, and its shares of Class A common stock, units and warrants trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbols “BWMC,” “BMWCU,” and ”BWMCW,” respectively.

About Atlas

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of professional testing, inspection engineering and consulting services, offering solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education and industrial markets. With offices located throughout the United States, the Company provides a broad range of mission-critical technical services, helping clients test, inspect, certify, plan, design, and manage a wide variety of projects across diverse end markets. For more information, go to https://www.oneatlas.com/.

