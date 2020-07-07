Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Boxwood Merger Corp.    ATCX

BOXWOOD MERGER CORP.

(ATCX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Atlas Awarded $4 Million Richards Boulevard Office Complex Project in California

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/07/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

AUSTIN, Texas, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATCX), a leading provider of professional testing, inspection, engineering, program management and consulting services, announced today that the Company’s subsidiary, Consolidated Engineering Laboratories (“CEL”), has been awarded a $4 million contract to provide geotechnical, materials testing & special inspections for the Richards Boulevard Office Complex in Sacramento, CA. The Company will provide all soils compaction testing, materials testing & special inspections services for four structural steel office buildings and a precast parking garage that will house 4,650 California state employees.

“This is a great opportunity for Atlas and we are pleased to work with a valued partner of ours, the California Department of General Services, to deliver this project to the state,” said Atlas COO, Gary Cappa. “This is yet another example of our Company’s ability to connect the best experts in the industry to deliver the greatest value to our clients.”

The Richards Boulevard Office Complex is one of California’s largest government buildings, at an estimated construction value of $1 billion. The complex features four high performance, collaborative and interconnected office buildings, with a rich amenities program calibrated for the needs of building occupants and a unique landscaping program.

About Atlas Technical Consultants
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of professional testing, inspection engineering and consulting services under the name Atlas Technical Consultants, offering solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education and industrial markets. With more than 100 offices in 40 states and 3,200+ employees, Atlas provides a broad range of mission-critical technical services, helping clients test, inspect, certify, plan, design and manage a wide variety of projects across diverse end markets. For more information, go to https://www.oneatlas.com.

Contacts

Media
Karlene Barron, 770-314-5270
karlene.barron@oneatlas.com

Investors
512-851-1507
ir@oneatlas.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/67ffae62-c821-451f-9284-70f6700b3186

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7b43fa2c-d432-4239-a4c5-9f97cab7aaf3

Primary Logo

Richards Boulevard Office Complex

Renderings of the proposed Richard Boulevard Office Complex
Richards Boulevard Office Complex

Renderings of the proposed Richard Boulevard Office Complex

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BOXWOOD MERGER CORP.
04:16pAtlas Awarded $4 Million Richards Boulevard Office Complex Project in Califor..
GL
06/08Atlas Technical Consultants to Present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Secto..
GL
06/01BOXWOOD MERGER : Atlas Technical Consultants Wins Construction Engineering and I..
BU
06/01BOXWOOD MERGER : Atlas Technical Consultants to Participate in the UBS 2020 Virt..
BU
05/12BOXWOOD MERGER : Atlas Technical Consultants Announces Finance and Accounting Or..
BU
05/11BOXWOOD MERGER : First Quarter 2020 Presentation
PU
05/11BOXWOOD MERGER : Atlas First Quarter 2020 Earnings Presentation
PU
05/11ATLAS TECHNICAL CONSULTANTS : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
BU
04/28BOXWOOD MERGER : Atlas Technical Consultants Announces Date for First Quarter 20..
BU
03/17BOXWOOD MERGER : A message from our ceo on covid-19
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -0,35 M - -
Net cash 2019 0,10 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -19,6x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 14,4 M 14,4 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart BOXWOOD MERGER CORP.
Duration : Period :
Boxwood Merger Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOXWOOD MERGER CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group