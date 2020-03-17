Boxwood Merger : A MESSAGE FROM OUR CEO ON COVID-19

Dear Atlas client,

Thank you for your ongoing partnership. In light of the very fluid situation occurring with the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), I wanted to address the steps we're taking at Atlas to ensure the health, safety and well-being of our employees and clients. In addition, I want to assure you that we are taking the necessary steps to prepare for any potential business impact.

First, we deeply sympathize with those whose family members or loved ones have been impacted by the Coronavirus. Below are the steps taken by Atlas to address the situation so far:

We are regularly communicating with our employees to ensure their safety and well-being.

We have assembled a COVID-19 leadership task force to monitor the latest health reports, assess the current status of our employees and anticipate and prepare for potential business impacts.

We are taking extra precautions in our offices to prevent the spread of germs among our employees.

We have temporarily suspended air travel and are encouraging our employees to host virtual meetings over face-to-face interactions.

Our leaders are actively assessing any developments with our employees in all offices daily - to ensure immediate and responsive actions to address anyone that is exhibiting symptoms of the coronavirus.

We realize that COVID-19 creates a rapidly evolving situation. Rest assured that we continue to monitor and follow the US Department of Health and Human Services Guidance on Preparing Workplaces for COVID-19 (https://www.osha.gov/Publications/OSHA3990.pdf) as well as guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization.

As always, we remain dedicated to providing you with the highest level of support. We are taking all necessary actions to ensure continued service to our clients and to minimize the impacts to our business. Please do not hesitate to contact your usual Atlas project manager if you have questions or concerns.

Warm Regards,

L. Joe Boyer

CEO, Atlas