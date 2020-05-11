Log in
BOXWOOD MERGER CORP.    ATCX

BOXWOOD MERGER CORP.

(ATCX)
Boxwood Merger : First Quarter 2020 Presentation

05/11/2020 | 06:10pm EDT

FIRST QUARTER 2020

EARNINGS PRESENTATION

MAY 11, 2020

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

The statements contained in this presentation that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Our forward- looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our or our management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. The information included in this presentation in relation to Atlas has been provided by Atlas and its management team, and forward-looking statements include statements relating to Atlas' management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (1) the ability to maintain the listing of the Company's shares of Class A common stock and warrants on Nasdaq; (2) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination or acquisitions, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain management and key employees; (3) costs related to the business combination and acquisitions; (4) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (5) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (6) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including those under "Risk Factors" therein.

2

AGENDA

Business Overview

Financial Overview

Outlook

L. Joe Boyer

Walter Powell

David Quinn

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Executive Vice President

3

A LEADING NATIONAL TECHNICAL SERVICES PLATFORM

Specialized provider of testing, inspection and engineering services to support and maintain critical infrastructure

ATLAS OVERVIEW

$475M

18%

$607M

Adj. EBITDA

Revenue LTM

Backlog

Margin LTM1

HIGH QUALITY CUSTOMER AND WORK MIX

95% Time & Materials

9,000+ Annual

70% Existing Structures

Customers

50,000+ Annual

<$10k+ Average

Projects

Project Size

1 Adjusted EBITDA margin calculated as Adjusted EBITDA / Net Revenues

ESSENTIAL PROVIDER OF

MISSION CRITICAL SERVICES

TESTING, INSPECTION & CONSULTING

Materials Engineering & Testing

Construction Quality Assurance

Environmental Services

Disaster Response & Recovery

ENGINEERING, PLANNING & DESIGN

Engineering & Design Services

Program Management

Construction Support Services

4

COVID-19

Update

SAFETY

BUSINESS

MOMENTUM

LIQUIDITY

FLEXIBILITY

Operating safely and responsibly; Working remote, social distancing, providing protective gear and adapting all best practices to protect our people

No cancelled projects and still winning projects nationally; Government-based work progressing while some private sector projects delayed

Aligning highly variable cost structure with prevailing levels of work to enhance cash flow and liquidity

Asset-light business with resources and capital in place to efficiently execute multi-faceted growth strategy as local economies begin to recover

5

CURRENT MARKET LANDSCAPE

Non-discretionary and government-based work not materially impacted by COVID-19

~50%

~50%

Government-Based Work

Private Sector

No Material Impact:

Localized Impact:

Government-based work largely

Localized geographic work

stable with upside potential from

delays, most notably in the

federal stimulus on infrastructure

Northeast and Northern California

Key End Markets:

Key End Markets:

Infrastructure

Commercial

Transportation

Industrial

  • Other Government

Atlas' mission critical services

support infrastructure and other essential industries

No contracted backlog projects

have been cancelled

Highly variable cost structure

to align resources with

market activity

6

RESILIENT BUSINESS MODEL

Purpose-Built National Platform To Succeed in All Economic Cycles

MISSION CRITICAL

BACKLOG DRIVEN

CYCLE-TESTED

HIGH GROWTH

SCALABLE

Testing and inspection

Fully-funded backlog

Government-based

Geographic exposure

Mobile workforce to

work is regulatory and

provides multi-year view

work grows steadily

to well-funded

reallocate resources

compliance driven

of work pipeline

throughout cycles

regions in the U.S.

where most in demand

~90%

~70%

~50%

Work performed for

Work performed on

Diverse and resilient

repeat customers

existing assets and

end markets, with

structures

approximately half of

work government-based

7

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Strong Results to Start the Year

(Dollars in Millions)

Gross Revenue

3.5%

Net Revenue

5.5%

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

Increase

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

Increase

$105.6

$109.3

$85.8

$90.5

Adjusted EBITDA

18.6%

Backlog

5.6%

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

Increase

Increase

$12.9

$575

$607

$10.9

8

BALANCE SHEET AND LIQUIDITY

Strong Cash Flow Profile and No Near-term Debt Maturities

(Dollars in Millions)

Operating Cash Flow 1

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

Adj. Q1 2020

$2.1

$0.6

$-12.6

Q1 2020 +$2.1M

excludes $14.7m of one-time business combination costs

No Significant Maturities Until 2025

Term Loan Revolver

$235

$54

$11

$14

$14

$14

$14

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

$19M$37M3.3x

Cash

Liquidity

Net Leverage2

Covenant Threshold <5.5x

1

Adjusted operating cash flow excludes 14.7 million of one-time cash expenses incurred to complete the business combination with Boxwood Merger Corp. and related public company formation transactions in February 2020

2

Net leverage calculated as (debt - cash) / LTM Adjusted EBITDA including predecessor period of acquisitions

9

OUTLOOK UPDATE

Strong Underlying Fundamentals and Growing Backlog Support Long-Term Trajectory

Q1 2020

BACKLOG $607M

Building strong pipeline

of work, providing

favorable trajectory as

economies reopen

2016

$435M

OUTLOOK UPDATE

  • Withdrawing prior 2020 outlook issued beforeCOVID-19
  • Shelter in place orders and potential reopening inconsistent and uncertain across the country
  • Monitoringlonger-term state DOT and municipal funding
  • Remainder of 2020 cannot be estimated at this time, however most significantCOVID-19 impacts expected in Q2

ATLAS POSITIONING

Enacted cost savings expected to benefit 2020 by $8-10M

Optimizing delivery, operating efficiency and utilization (improved over last three weeks)

Positioned to benefit from any federal infrastructure stimulus

Growing backlog to fuel the continued underlying earnings

power of the business into 2021

10

SUMMARY

Strong underlying fundamentals with fully-funded backlog of $607 million and no cancelled projects; Private sector work delays showing early signs of moderation

Prioritizing safety, operational efficiencies and financial flexibility during this unprecedented period, while aggressively managing costs and cash deployment

Dependable government-based work diluting unfavorable impact of private sector work disruptions; Federal stimulus funding for infrastructure provides upside

Asset-light business, strong customer connections and structural enhancements to efficiently build momentum once local economies begin to recover

11

APPENDIX

12

RECONCILIATION

Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA and LTM Q1 2020

Reimburseable

Reconciliation Revenues LTM Q1 2020

Gross Revenues

Expenses

Net Revenues

Year ended December 31, 2019

$

471,047

$

(93,265)

$

377,782

Less: Quarter ended March 31, 2019

(105,611)

(19,817)

(85,794)

Plus: Quarter ended March 31, 2020

109,302

(18,802)

90,500

LTM Q1 2020

$

474,738

$

(92,250)

$

382,488

For the year

ended December

For the quarter ended March 31,

31,

Reconciliation Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

2020

2019

2019

LTM Q1 2020

Net (loss) income

$

(23,569)

$

735

$

8,030

$

(16,274)

Interest

5,640

2,385

9,862

13,117

Taxes

-

-

1,342

1,342

Depreciation and amortization

5,002

5,169

19,881

19,714

EBITDA

(12,927)

8,289

39,115

17,899

EBITDA for acquired business

prior to acquisition date

763

843

-

(80)

One-time legal/transaction costs

10,795

837

19,748

29,706

Other non-recurring expenses

3,874

842

4,722

7,754

Non-cash equity compensation

10,386

56

1,984

12,314

Adjusted EBITDA

$

12,891

$

10,867

$

65,569

$

67,593

Adj. EBITDA % of Net Revenues LTM Q1 2020

17.7%

13

Disclaimer

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2020 22:09:06 UTC
