Boxwood Merger : First Quarter 2020 Presentation

The statements contained in this presentation that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Our forward- looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our or our management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. The information included in this presentation in relation to Atlas has been provided by Atlas and its management team, and forward-looking statements include statements relating to Atlas' management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (1) the ability to maintain the listing of the Company's shares of Class A common stock and warrants on Nasdaq; (2) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination or acquisitions, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain management and key employees; (3) costs related to the business combination and acquisitions; (4) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (5) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (6) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including those under "Risk Factors" therein.
Business Overview
Financial Overview
Outlook
L. Joe Boyer
Walter Powell
David Quinn
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
Executive Vice President
A LEADING NATIONAL TECHNICAL SERVICES PLATFORM
Specialized provider of testing, inspection and engineering services to support and maintain critical infrastructure
ATLAS OVERVIEW
$475M
18%
$607M
Adj. EBITDA
Revenue LTM
Backlog
Margin LTM1
HIGH QUALITY CUSTOMER AND WORK MIX
95% Time & Materials
9,000+ Annual
70% Existing Structures
Customers
50,000+ Annual
<$10k+ Average
Projects
Project Size
1 Adjusted EBITDA margin calculated as Adjusted EBITDA / Net Revenues
ESSENTIAL PROVIDER OF
MISSION CRITICAL SERVICES
TESTING, INSPECTION & CONSULTING
Materials Engineering & Testing
Construction Quality Assurance
Environmental Services
Disaster Response & Recovery
ENGINEERING, PLANNING & DESIGN
Engineering & Design Services
Program Management
Construction Support Services
COVID-19
Update
SAFETY
BUSINESS
MOMENTUM
LIQUIDITY
FLEXIBILITY
Operating safely and responsibly; Working remote, social distancing, providing protective gear and adapting all best practices to protect our people
No cancelled projects and still winning projects nationally; Government-based work progressing while some private sector projects delayed
Aligning highly variable cost structure with prevailing levels of work to enhance cash flow and liquidity
Asset-light business with resources and capital in place to efficiently execute multi-faceted growth strategy as local economies begin to recover
CURRENT MARKET LANDSCAPE
Non-discretionary and government-based work not materially impacted by COVID-19
~50%
~50%
Government-Based Work
Private Sector
No Material Impact:
Localized Impact:
Government-based work largely
Localized geographic work
stable with upside potential from
delays, most notably in the
federal stimulus on infrastructure
Northeast and Northern California
Key End Markets:
Key End Markets:
•
Infrastructure
•
Commercial
•
Transportation
•
Industrial
Other Government
Atlas' mission critical services
support infrastructure and other essential industries
No contracted backlog projects
have been cancelled
Highly variable cost structure
to align resources with
market activity
RESILIENT BUSINESS MODEL
Purpose-Built National Platform To Succeed in All Economic Cycles
MISSION CRITICAL
BACKLOG DRIVEN
CYCLE-TESTED
HIGH GROWTH
SCALABLE
Testing and inspection
Fully-funded backlog
Government-based
Geographic exposure
Mobile workforce to
work is regulatory and
provides multi-year view
work grows steadily
to well-funded
reallocate resources
compliance driven
of work pipeline
throughout cycles
regions in the U.S.
where most in demand
~90%
~70%
~50%
Work performed for
Work performed on
Diverse and resilient
repeat customers
existing assets and
end markets, with
structures
approximately half of
work government-based
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Strong Results to Start the Year
(Dollars in Millions)
Gross Revenue
3.5%
Net Revenue
5.5%
Q1 2019
Q1 2020
Increase
Q1 2019
Q1 2020
Increase
$105.6
$109.3
$85.8
$90.5
Adjusted EBITDA
18.6%
Backlog
5.6%
Q1 2019
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
Q1 2020
Increase
Increase
$12.9
$575
$607
$10.9
BALANCE SHEET AND LIQUIDITY
Strong Cash Flow Profile and No Near-term Debt Maturities
(Dollars in Millions)
Operating Cash Flow 1
Q1 2019
Q1 2020
Adj. Q1 2020
$2.1
$0.6
$-12.6
Q1 2020 +$2.1M
excludes $14.7m of one-time business combination costs
No Significant Maturities Until 2025
Term Loan Revolver
$235
$54
$11
$14
$14
$14
$14
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
$19M$37M3.3x
Cash
Liquidity
Net Leverage2
Covenant Threshold <5.5x
1
Adjusted operating cash flow excludes 14.7 million of one-time cash expenses incurred to complete the business combination with Boxwood Merger Corp. and related public company formation transactions in February 2020
2
Net leverage calculated as (debt - cash) / LTM Adjusted EBITDA including predecessor period of acquisitions
OUTLOOK UPDATE
Strong Underlying Fundamentals and Growing Backlog Support Long-Term Trajectory
Q1 2020
BACKLOG $607M
Building strong pipeline
of work, providing
favorable trajectory as
economies reopen
2016
$435M
OUTLOOK UPDATE
Withdrawing prior 2020 outlook issued beforeCOVID-19
Shelter in place orders and potential reopening inconsistent and uncertain across the country
Monitoringlonger-term state DOT and municipal funding
Remainder of 2020 cannot be estimated at this time, however most significantCOVID-19 impacts expected in Q2
ATLAS POSITIONING
•Enacted cost savings expected to benefit 2020 by $8-10M
•Optimizing delivery, operating efficiency and utilization (improved over last three weeks)
•Positioned to benefit from any federal infrastructure stimulus
•Growing backlog to fuel the continued underlying earnings
power of the business into 2021
SUMMARY
Strong underlying fundamentals with fully-funded backlog of $607 million and no cancelled projects; Private sector work delays showing early signs of moderation
Prioritizing safety, operational efficiencies and financial flexibility during this unprecedented period, while aggressively managing costs and cash deployment
Dependable government-based work diluting unfavorable impact of private sector work disruptions; Federal stimulus funding for infrastructure provides upside
Asset-light business, strong customer connections and structural enhancements to efficiently build momentum once local economies begin to recover
