Boyaa Interactive International : INSIDE INFORMATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Boyaa Interactive International Limited

博雅互動國際有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0434)

INSIDE INFORMATION ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is made by the board of directors (the "Board") of Boyaa Interactive International Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rules 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the inside information provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The Board wishes to inform the shareholders (the "Shareholders") and potential investors of the Company about an incident below.

It is the general practice of the Company to invest in fixed-term deposits and wealth management products with its idle cash reserves ("Idle Fund Management"). It has come to the attention of the Company on or around 4 March 2019 that it was not able to continue to use the idle cash reserves in its individual bank accounts (the "Relevant Idle Cash Reserves") for fixed-term deposits or wealth management (the "Incident"). The Relevant Idle Cash Reserves only constitute a portion of the Company's total idle cash reserves. As of the date of this announcement, the Relevant Idle Cash Reserves amount to approximately RMB635 million. At the relevant time, the Company considered that the Incident may be implicated as a result of the Case (as defined below) involving individual Employees (as defined below), as such, the Company has engaged its PRC legal advisers (the "PRC Legal Advisers") to advise on this matter in March 2019. Upon engagement of the PRC Legal Advisers, the PRC Legal Advisers have submitted applications to the relevant PRC court and procuratorate on behalf of the Company in relation to the Incident, including an application to utilize the Relevant Idle Cash Reserves. The Company did not receive any reply from the relevant PRC court and procuratorate in relation to those applications.