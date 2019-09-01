Boyaa Interactive International : INSIDE INFORMATION ANNOUNCEMENT

In light of the fact that (i) based on the above advice of the PRC Legal Advisers, the risk that the Company, its directors and senior management will be subject to any prosecution by the relevant PRC judicial authority in relation to the Alleged Crime is remote, (ii) the Relevant Idle Cash Reserves of the Company are only used for the purpose of Idle Fund Management, which is the Company's general practice and the Relevant Idle Cash Reserves only constitute a portion of total idle cash reserves of the Company, (iii) the Company is of the view that it has sufficient cash reserves available in the Other Bank Accounts for its day-to-day operations, (iv) the Company does not have any loan borrowing as of the date of this announcement, and (v) the Company will actively monitor the development of the Case and the Incident and assess their impact on the operation of the Company, the Board is of the view that the Case and the Incident will not have any material adverse impact on the business, operation and financial conditions of the Group.
The Company will keep the Shareholders and potential investors informed of any material development in connection with the Case and the Incident as and when appropriate.
The Company will make further announcement(s) as and when appropriate pursuant to the requirements under the Listing Rules.
Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution
when dealing in the securities of the Company.
