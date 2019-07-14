Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Boyaa Interactive International Ltd    0434   KYG127751058

BOYAA INTERACTIVE INTERNATIONAL LTD

(0434)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Boyaa Interactive International : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/14/2019 | 06:35am EDT

Boyaa Interactive International Limited

博雅互動國際有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0434)

List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Boyaa Interactive International Limited are set out below:

Executive Directors

Mr. DAI Zhikang (Chairman)

Ms. TAO Ying

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Mr. CHEUNG Ngai Lam

Mr. CHOI Hon Keung Simon

Mr. SUN Zihua

There are three Board committees. The composition of the Board committees are set out below:

Audit Committee

Mr. CHEUNG Ngai Lam (Chairman)

Mr. CHOI Hon Keung Simon

Mr. SUN Zihua

Nomination Committee

Ms. TAO Ying (Chairman)

Mr. CHOI Hon Keung Simon

Mr. SUN Zihua

Remuneration Committee

Mr. CHEUNG Ngai Lam (Chairman)

Mr. CHOI Hon Keung Simon

Mr. SUN Zihua

Hong Kong, 14 July 2019

Disclaimer

Boyaa Interactive International Ltd. published this content on 14 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2019 10:34:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOYAA INTERACTIVE INTERNAT
06:35aBOYAA INTERACTIVE INTERNATIONAL : List of Directors and their Roles and Function..
PU
06:35aBOYAA INTERACTIVE INTERNATIONAL : Retirement and appointment of independent non-..
PU
07/06BOYAA INTERACTIVE INTERNATIONAL : Taiwanese Player Luke Lee Wins the 2019 Boyaa ..
BU
06/24BOYAA INTERACTIVE INTERNATIONAL : Payment of special dividend
PU
06/05BOYAA INTERACTIVE INTERNATIONAL : Monthly Returns - Monthly Return of Equity Iss..
PU
05/23BOYAA INTERACTIVE INTERNATIONAL : Announcements and Notices - FIRST QUARTERLY RE..
PU
05/23BOYAA INTERACTIVE INTERNATIONAL : Announcements and Notices - CHANGE OF PRINCIPA..
PU
04/26BOYAA INTERACTIVE INTERNATIONAL : Proxy Forms - Form of proxy for the Annual Gen..
PU
04/17BOYAA INTERACTIVE INTERNATIONAL : 2019 Boyaa Poker Tournament Asia officially ki..
BU
01/04BOYAA INTERACTIVE INTERNATIONAL : Monthly Returns - Monthly Return of Equity Iss..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 791 M
Chart BOYAA INTERACTIVE INTERNATIONAL LTD
Duration : Period :
Boyaa Interactive International Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOYAA INTERACTIVE INTERNAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,20  CNY
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tao Ying Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zhi Kang Dai Chairman
Ngai Lam Cheung Independent Non-Executive Director
Hon Keung Choi Independent Non-Executive Director
Cai Zhen You Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOYAA INTERACTIVE INTERNATIONAL LTD15.25%115
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD1.35%36 263
NEXON CO LTD20.90%14 003
NCSOFT CORP--.--%8 605
ZYNGA INC59.54%5 855
WUHU SANQI INTRCTV ENT NTWK TCH GRP COLD--.--%4 218
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About