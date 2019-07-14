Boyaa Interactive International : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

Boyaa Interactive International Limited
博雅互動國際有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 0434)
List of Directors and their Roles and Functions
The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Boyaa Interactive International Limited are set out below:
Executive Directors
Mr. DAI Zhikang (Chairman)
Ms. TAO Ying
Independent Non-Executive Directors
Mr. CHEUNG Ngai Lam
Mr. CHOI Hon Keung Simon
Mr. SUN Zihua
There are three Board committees. The composition of the Board committees are set out below:
Audit Committee
Mr. CHEUNG Ngai Lam (Chairman)
Mr. CHOI Hon Keung Simon
Mr. SUN Zihua
Nomination Committee
Ms. TAO Ying (Chairman)
Mr. CHOI Hon Keung Simon
Mr. SUN Zihua
Remuneration Committee
Mr. CHEUNG Ngai Lam (Chairman)
Mr. CHOI Hon Keung Simon
Mr. SUN Zihua