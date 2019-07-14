Boyaa Interactive International : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

Boyaa Interactive International Limited

博雅互動國際有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0434)

List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Boyaa Interactive International Limited are set out below:

Executive Directors

Mr. DAI Zhikang (Chairman)

Ms. TAO Ying

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Mr. CHEUNG Ngai Lam

Mr. CHOI Hon Keung Simon

Mr. SUN Zihua

There are three Board committees. The composition of the Board committees are set out below:

Audit Committee

Mr. CHEUNG Ngai Lam (Chairman)

Mr. CHOI Hon Keung Simon

Mr. SUN Zihua

Nomination Committee

Ms. TAO Ying (Chairman)

Mr. CHOI Hon Keung Simon

Mr. SUN Zihua

Remuneration Committee

Mr. CHEUNG Ngai Lam (Chairman)

Mr. CHOI Hon Keung Simon

Mr. SUN Zihua