Boyaa Interactive International : Monthly Returns - Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 31 December 2018

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedBoyaa Interactive International Limited (the "Company") 04/01/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

No. of ordinary shares Balance at close of preceding month 2,000,000,000 Increase/(decrease) -- Balance at close of the month 2,000,000,000 (2) Stock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

0434

N/ADescription :Ordinary Shares

Description : Par value capital (US$) (US$) 0.00005 100,000 -- 0.00005 100,000 Par value Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency)

N/AAuthorised share

2. Preference SharesStock code :N/A

Description :N/ABalance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (US$) :

Description : Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) Par value Authorised share No. of other (State capital classes of shares currency) (State currency) 100,000 No. of preference shares

N/A

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)

Balance at close of

preceding month 724,583,301 N/A N/A N/A Increase/ (decrease) during the month Nil N/A N/A N/A Balance at close of the month 724,583,301 N/A N/A N/A

No of preference No. of other classesshares

of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option scheme including EGM Granted

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. Pre-IPO Share Option Scheme Exercise Price: US$0.05 (07/01/2011) Ordinary shares (Note 1)

2. Pre-IPO Share Option Scheme Exercise Price: US$0.10 (07/01/2011) Ordinary shares (Note 1)

3. Pre-IPO Share Option Scheme Exercise Price: US$0.15 (07/01/2011) Ordinary shares (Note 1)

Nil

Nil

Nil

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during the issuer which may be month pursuant thereto issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month Movement during the month Nil 11,888 Nil 2,749 Nil 66,249 Exercised

Nil

Nil

NilCancelledNil

Nil

NilLapsedNil

Nil

Nil

Particulars of share option scheme including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

4. Post-IPO Share Option Scheme Exercise Price: HK$3.108 (23/10/2013) Ordinary shares (Note 1)

GrantedNil

Movement during the month Exercised

Nil

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during the issuer which may be month pursuant thereto issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month Nil 8,242,429 Total A. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A Cancelled

LapsedNil

208,320

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Nil

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrantsCurrency of Nominal value at

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

nominal close of value preceding month

Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issued issuer which during the may be issued month pursuant pursuant thereto as at close of the month thereto

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

NIL N/A N/A