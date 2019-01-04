Boyaa Interactive International : Monthly Returns - Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 31 December 2018

Log in
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 01/03
1.09 HKD   -6.84%
2017BOYAA INTERACTIVE INTERNATIONAL LTD : quaterly earnings release
2016BOYAA INTERACTIVE INTERNATIONAL LTD : quaterly earnings release
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 31 December 2018

01/04/2019 | 10:19am CET

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedBoyaa Interactive International Limited (the "Company") 04/01/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

No. of ordinary

shares

Balance at close of preceding month

2,000,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

--

Balance at close of the month

2,000,000,000

(2) Stock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

0434

N/ADescription :Ordinary Shares

Description :

Par value

capital

(US$)

(US$)

0.00005

100,000

--

0.00005

100,000

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

N/AAuthorised share

2. Preference SharesStock code :N/A

Description :N/ABalance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (US$) :

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

Par value

Authorised share

No. of other

(State

capital

classes of shares

currency)

(State currency)

100,000

No. of preference

shares

N/A

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)

Balance at close of

preceding month

724,583,301

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

Nil

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the

month

724,583,301

N/A

N/A

N/A

No of preference No. of other classesshares

of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

option scheme

including EGM

Granted

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. Pre-IPO Share Option Scheme Exercise Price: US$0.05 (07/01/2011) Ordinary shares (Note 1)

2. Pre-IPO Share Option Scheme Exercise Price: US$0.10 (07/01/2011) Ordinary shares (Note 1)

3. Pre-IPO Share Option Scheme Exercise Price: US$0.15 (07/01/2011) Ordinary shares (Note 1)

Nil

Nil

Nil

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during the

issuer which may be

month pursuant thereto

issued pursuant thereto

as at close of the month

Movement during the month

Nil

11,888

Nil

2,749

Nil

66,249

Exercised

Nil

Nil

NilCancelledNil

Nil

NilLapsedNil

Nil

Nil

Particulars of share option scheme including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

4. Post-IPO Share Option Scheme Exercise Price: HK$3.108 (23/10/2013) Ordinary shares (Note 1)

GrantedNil

Movement during the month

Exercised

Nil

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during the

issuer which may be

month pursuant thereto

issued pursuant thereto

as at close of the month

Nil

8,242,429

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Cancelled

LapsedNil

208,320

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Nil

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrantsCurrency of Nominal value at

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

nominal close of value preceding month

Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

month

thereto

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

NIL N/A N/A

Disclaimer

Boyaa Interactive International Ltd. published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 09:18:07 UTC
