Boyaa Interactive International : Monthly Returns - Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 31 December 2018

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/12/2018
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedBoyaa Interactive International Limited (the "Company") 04/01/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
|
No. of ordinary
|
shares
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
2,000,000,000
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
--
|
Balance at close of the month
|
2,000,000,000
|
(2) Stock code :
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
0434
N/ADescription :Ordinary Shares
Description :
|
Par value
|
capital
|
(US$)
|
(US$)
|
0.00005
|
100,000
|
--
|
0.00005
|
100,000
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
No. of ordinary
|
(State
|
capital
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
N/AAuthorised share
2. Preference SharesStock code :N/A
Description :N/ABalance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
N/A
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (US$) :
Description :
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
No. of other
|
(State
|
capital
|
classes of shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
100,000
N/A
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)
Balance at close of
|
preceding month
|
724,583,301
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Increase/ (decrease)
|
during the month
|
Nil
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Balance at close of the
|
month
|
724,583,301
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
No of preference No. of other classesshares
of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
|
Particulars of share
|
option scheme
|
including EGM
|
Granted
approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
1. Pre-IPO Share Option Scheme Exercise Price: US$0.05 (07/01/2011) Ordinary shares (Note 1)
2. Pre-IPO Share Option Scheme Exercise Price: US$0.10 (07/01/2011) Ordinary shares (Note 1)
3. Pre-IPO Share Option Scheme Exercise Price: US$0.15 (07/01/2011) Ordinary shares (Note 1)
Nil
Nil
Nil
|
No. of new shares of
|
No. of new shares of
|
issuer issued during the
|
issuer which may be
|
month pursuant thereto
|
issued pursuant thereto
|
as at close of the month
|
Movement during the month
|
Nil
|
11,888
|
Nil
|
2,749
|
Nil
|
66,249
Exercised
Nil
Nil
NilCancelledNil
Nil
NilLapsedNil
Nil
Nil
Particulars of share option scheme including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
4. Post-IPO Share Option Scheme Exercise Price: HK$3.108 (23/10/2013) Ordinary shares (Note 1)
GrantedNil
|
|
|
Movement during the month
|
|
Exercised
Nil
|
No. of new shares of
|
No. of new shares of
|
issuer issued during the
|
issuer which may be
|
month pursuant thereto
|
issued pursuant thereto
|
as at close of the month
|
Nil
|
8,242,429
|
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
|
Nil
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
Cancelled
LapsedNil
208,320
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Nil
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrantsCurrency of Nominal value at
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A
nominal close of value preceding month
Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer issued
|
issuer which
|
during the
|
may be issued
|
month
|
pursuant
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
close of the
|
month
thereto
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A
(
/
/
)
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A
(
/
/
)
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A
(
/
/
)
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
NIL N/A N/A