Boyaa Interactive International : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-Registered Shareholders

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

（於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司）

(Stock Code 股份代號: 0434)

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通 知 信 函

27 September 2019

Dear Non-registered Shareholder (Note),

Boyaa Interactive International Limited (the "Company")

- Publication of the Interim Report for the six months ended 30 June 2019 ("Current Corporate Communications")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communications are available on the Company's website at www.boyaa.com.hk and the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEX") at www.hkexnews.hk. If you have any difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communications posted on the Company's website for any reason, we will upon your notice send the printed form of the Current Corporate Communications to you free of charge as soon as possible.

If you would like to receive the printed version of the Current Corporate Communications or change the means of receipt of future Corporate Communications* at any time, please complete the request form on the reverse side (the "Request Form") and sign and return it by post or by hand to the Company, c/o the Company's Hong Kong share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar") at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. If you post your reply in Hong Kong, you may use the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form and need not affix a stamp on the envelope when returning your Request Form. Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp. You may also send an email with a scanned copy of the completed Request Form to boyaa.ecom@computershare.com.hk. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the website of the Company or that of HKEX.

Should you have any query in relation to this letter, please call the telephone hotline of the Hong Kong Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

Yours faithfully By order of the Board of Boyaa Interactive International Limited DAI Zhikang Chairman and Executive Director Note: This letter is addressed to the Company's Non-registered Shareholders ("Non-registered Shareholder" means such person or company whose shares in the Company are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that such person or company wishes to receive Corporate Communications*). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.

Corporate Communications include but are not limited to (a) the directors' report, annual accounts together with a copy of the independent auditor's report; (b) the annual report; (c) the interim report; (d) a notice of meeting; (e) a listing document (f) a circular; and (g) form of proxy.

各位非登記股東(附註)：

博雅互動國際有限公司（「本公司」）

發佈截至 2019 年 6 月 30 日止 6 個月之中期報告（「本次公司通訊文件」）

本公司本次公司通訊文件之中、英文版本已上載於本公司網站 www.boyaa.com.hk及香港交易及結算所有限公司(「香港交易所」) 披露易網站 www.hkexnews.hk，歡迎查閲。倘 閣下因任何理由以致在收取或接收載於本公司網址上的本次公司通訊文件出現困 難，本公司將於接到閣下通知後，盡快向 閣下寄發本次公司通訊文件的印刷本，費用全免。

如 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊文件之印刷本或在任何時間更改今後所有公司通訊文件*的收取方式，請 閣下填妥在本函背面的 （「申請表格」），並在表格上簽名，並寄回或親手交回本公司經本公司之香港股份登記處 ─ 香港中央證券登記有限公司（「香 港股份登記處」），地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓。倘若 閣下在香港投寄，可使用申請表格底部之郵寄標 籤寄回，而毋須在信封上貼上郵票；否則，請貼上適當的郵票。 閣下亦可把已填妥之申請表格的掃描副本電郵至

boyaa.ecom@computershare.com.hk。申請表格亦可於本公司網站或香港交易所網站內下載。

閣下如有任何與本函內容有關的疑問，請致電香港股份登記處電話熱線(852) 2862 8688 ，辦公時間為星期一至星期五 （公眾假期除外）上午 9 時正至下午 6 時正。 承董事會命 博雅互動國際有限公司 主席兼執行董事 2019 年 9 月 27 日 戴志康 謹啟

附註： 本函乃向本公司之非登記股東(「非登記股東」指存放本公司股份於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發出通知，表示該等人士或公司希望收到公司 通訊文件*)發出。如果 閣下已經售出或轉讓所持有的所有本公司股份，則無需理會本函件及背面所附之申請表格。

公司通訊文件包括但不限於： (a) 董事會報告書、年度賬目連同獨立核數師報告書； (b) 年度報告； (c) 中期報告； (d) 會議通告； (e) 上市文件； (f) 通函；及 (g) 代表委任表格。

27092019 1 0