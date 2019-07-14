Boyaa Interactive International : RETIREMENT AND APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, MEMBER OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE, THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE AND THE NOMINATION COMMITTEE

articles of association of the Company. Mr. Sun will be entitled to a director's fee in the sum of HK$100,000 per annum (inclusive of his role as a member of each of the Audit Committee, the Nomination Committee and the Remuneration Committee) according to the letter of appointment. Such remuneration is determined with reference to Mr. Sun's duties, experience and responsibilities in the Company, the Company's performance and prevailing market conditions.

Save as disclosed herein, Mr. Sun does not hold any other positions in the Company and its subsidiaries and does not have any relationship with any Directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company as at the date of this announcement. Mr. Sun did not hold any directorships in any public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Sun does not have any interest in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Mr. Sun has confirmed that he meets the independence criteria as set out in Rule 3.13 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

Save as disclosed above, there is no other information relating to the appointment of Mr. Sun that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules and there are no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to welcome Mr. Sun in joining the Company.

By Order of the Board

Boyaa Interactive International Limited

DAI Zhikang

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 14 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. DAI Zhikang and Ms. TAO Ying; the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. CHEUNG Ngai Lam, Mr. CHOI Hon Keung Simon and Mr. SUN Zihua.