BOYAA INTERACTIVE INTERNATIONAL LTD

(0434)
Boyaa Interactive International : Taiwanese Player Luke Lee Wins the 2019 Boyaa Poker Tournament Asia

0
07/06/2019

The 5th edition of the BPT series, created by Boyaa Interactive, finished on July 3rd at Chinese Texas Hold'em Poker Association in Taipei.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190706005002/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

The tournament had over 13 million New Taiwan Dollars in prizes, and the prize pool of the Main Event exceeded 6.71 million NTD. Luke Lee, from Taiwan, won the 1.34 million NTD of the Main Event and the highest honor of this tournament: the coveted BPT trophy.

At 13:00 on July 3, the 2019 BPT Asia Main Event Nine-person FT started at the scheduled time. After going through a mental and physical challenge of 4 hours, Luke Lee and Po Cheng Yang reached the final heads-up.

Highlights of the event

2019 BPT Asia Tournament qualifiers began in mid-April and continued until the end of June.

Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, Hong Kong, the United States, Ireland, nearly 500 poker players from all these countries obtained invitation tickets to battle for the NT$6.71 million prize pool. Like some previous editions, this BPT has more than ten side Events, including the popular Rounders, High Roller and Short Deck.

Hong Kong player Edward Yam, number one in the 2019 GPI money bubble ranking, broke the Guinness World Record of 67 money bubbles set by the also Hong-Kongese star player ' Sparrow.'

After winning 4 BPT side events, Edward Yam achieved 68 money bubbles!

Live broadcast

Boyaa Interactive set up a multi-language broadcast of the tournament on their Facebook pages. An excellent opportunity to watch the best moments of this BPT for all those who couldn't go to Taipei.

Results of the Final Table:

Place

Winner

Region

Prize（NTD）

1

Luke Lee

TW

1343735

2

Po Cheng Yang

TW

900000

3

Shou Dien Chen

TW

623700

4

Liang Su-Yun

IND

450500

5

Tsai Shan Guang

TW

337000

6

Philip Wang

TW

260000

7

Chang Chia Hao

TW

206500

8

Jen Li Liu

TW

168000

9

Chun Jung Chen

TW

140000

Following the conclusion of the Main Event and this 2019 BPT Asia, Boyaa Interactive promised to keep pushing the envelope with their BPT series to provide the best experience possible for all Texas Hold 'em enthusiasts.

BPT official website: https://www.bpt.net/?homemedia
Game download: https://www.bpt.net/qrcode.php?s=bpt


© Business Wire 2019
About