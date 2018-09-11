A Scary Good Time: Here Come The Mummies to Perform at Blue Chip October 5

Michigan City, Ind.-Here Come the Mummies, an eight-piece funk-rock band of 5,000 year-old Egyptian mummies, comes to Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa, 777 Blue Chip Drive, Michigan City, Indiana on Friday, October 5 at 8 pm in the Stardust Event Center.

The band packs festivals and is a favorite of artists ranging from P-Funk to KC and the Sunshine Band. The live show, called 'Terrifying Funk from Beyond the Grave,' has been called a hybrid of Idris Muhammad, George Clinton, Ohio Players and Earth, Wind & Fire.

Tickets, at $15 and $30, are on sale now at ticketmaster.com or the Blue Chip Gift Box. Guests must be 21 or older, with a valid state or government issued photo ID.

Fans can win a VIP Weekend with Here Come the Mummies, including two front row tickets, an overnight hotel stay on October 5 and dinner for two at a Blue Chip venue ($100 value). Enter at bluechipcasino/mummies until September 22; the winner will be notified by email on September 25.

