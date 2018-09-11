Log in
A Scary Good Time: Here Come The Mummies to Perform at Blue Chip October 5

09/11/2018 | 09:07pm CEST

Michigan City, Ind.-Here Come the Mummies, an eight-piece funk-rock band of 5,000 year-old Egyptian mummies, comes to Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa, 777 Blue Chip Drive, Michigan City, Indiana on Friday, October 5 at 8 pm in the Stardust Event Center.

The band packs festivals and is a favorite of artists ranging from P-Funk to KC and the Sunshine Band. The live show, called 'Terrifying Funk from Beyond the Grave,' has been called a hybrid of Idris Muhammad, George Clinton, Ohio Players and Earth, Wind & Fire.

Tickets, at $15 and $30, are on sale now at ticketmaster.com or the Blue Chip Gift Box. Guests must be 21 or older, with a valid state or government issued photo ID.

Fans can win a VIP Weekend with Here Come the Mummies, including two front row tickets, an overnight hotel stay on October 5 and dinner for two at a Blue Chip venue ($100 value). Enter at bluechipcasino/mummies until September 22; the winner will be notified by email on September 25.

About Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa

Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa is the premier entertainment destination in Northwest Indiana. Located an hour's drive east of Chicago in Michigan City, Indiana, Blue Chip features a 65,000-square-foot single-level casino, two hotel towers with a total of 486 upscale rooms; five restaurants, a spa, full-service salon and fitness center, two gift shops and the 20,000-square-foot Stardust Event Center. For more information, visit www.bluechipcasino.com. Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa is a property of Boyd Gaming. Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 24 gaming entertainment properties in seven states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

Disclaimer

Boyd Gaming Corporation published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 19:06:02 UTC
