BOYD GAMING CORPORATION

(BYD)
Boyd Gaming : A Neil Diamond Tribute Comes to Mississippi Moon Bar Dec. 21

10/07/2019 | 12:52pm EDT

A Neil Diamond Tribute Comes to Mississippi Moon Bar Dec. 21

DUBUQUE, IOWA-
Keith Allynn, star of 'A Neil Diamond Tribute,' will perform his rendition of the famous singer for two shows at Mississippi Moon Bar on Saturday, Dec. 21.

Allynn has entertained audiences for over 23 years. At the age of 14 he began his career in stand-up comedy opening for such acts as Robin Williams, Chris Rock and Tim Allen.

At 21, Keith found singing and began impersonating Elvis Presley. His performance earned him a top 10 Elvis Tribute Artist from Graceland in 2004.

Performing regularly in Branson, MO, for 10 years, Keith Allynn's award winning 'A Neil Diamond Tribute' show tells the story of Diamond's life and covers the singer's biggest hits, including 'Cherry Cherry,' 'America,' 'Play Me,' 'Love on the Rocks,' and 'Sweet Caroline.'

Showtimes are at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. with ticket prices starting at $15. Tickets go on sale October 12 at 10 a.m. at www.MoonBarRocks.com, Diamond Jo Casino's B Connected counter, the Mississippi Moon Bar Box Office, or by calling 563-690-4800. Visit www.MoonBarRocks.com to view all upcoming concerts, comedy, Club 84 and other special events at Mississippi Moon Bar. Mississippi Moon Bar is age-restricted; attendees must be 21 years or older.

About Diamond Jo Casino

Located in the heart of the Port of Dubuque, Diamond Jo features a 33,000-square-foot casino with 1,000 slot machines and 20 table games; five unique dining experiences, including the award-winning Woodfire Grille steakhouse; unforgettable live entertainment at the Mississippi Moon Bar; and 30 lanes of bowling at Cherry Lanes. More information on Diamond Jo can be found at www.diamondjodubuque.com, on Facebook and on Twitter. Diamond Jo Casino is owned and operated by Boyd Gaming Corporation. Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

Disclaimer

Boyd Gaming Corporation published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 16:51:05 UTC
