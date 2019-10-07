Boyd Gaming : A Neil Diamond Tribute Comes to Mississippi Moon Bar Dec. 21

A Neil Diamond Tribute Comes to Mississippi Moon Bar Dec. 21

DUBUQUE, IOWA-

Keith Allynn, star of 'A Neil Diamond Tribute,' will perform his rendition of the famous singer for two shows at Keith Allynn, star of 'A Neil Diamond Tribute,' will perform his rendition of the famous singer for two shows at Mississippi Moon Bar on Saturday, Dec. 21.

Allynn has entertained audiences for over 23 years. At the age of 14 he began his career in stand-up comedy opening for such acts as Robin Williams, Chris Rock and Tim Allen.

At 21, Keith found singing and began impersonating Elvis Presley. His performance earned him a top 10 Elvis Tribute Artist from Graceland in 2004.

Performing regularly in Branson, MO, for 10 years, Keith Allynn's award winning 'A Neil Diamond Tribute' show tells the story of Diamond's life and covers the singer's biggest hits, including 'Cherry Cherry,' 'America,' 'Play Me,' 'Love on the Rocks,' and 'Sweet Caroline.'

Showtimes are at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. with ticket prices starting at $15. Tickets go on sale October 12 at 10 a.m. at www.MoonBarRocks.com , Diamond Jo Casino's B Connected counter, the Mississippi Moon Bar Box Office, or by calling 563-690-4800. Visit www.MoonBarRocks.com to view all upcoming concerts, comedy, Club 84 and other special events at Mississippi Moon Bar. Mississippi Moon Bar is age-restricted; attendees must be 21 years or older.

