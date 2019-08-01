Boyd Gaming : Air Supply, The Manhattans, Jeffrey Osborne, Peabo Bryson and Taylor Dayne Perform at The Orleans in September

Air Supply, The Manhattans, Jeffrey Osborne, Peabo Bryson and Taylor Dayne Perform at The Orleans in September

LAS VEGAS-The Orleans Hotel and Casino will bring highly-acclaimed entertainers to The Orleans Showroom in September, including Australian soft rock duo Air Supply, celebrated R&B and soul group The Manhattans, the Gentlemen of Soul Weekend featuring R&B and jazz singer-songwriter Jeffrey Osborne and Grammy Award-winning soul artist Peabo Bryson and pop singer Taylor Dayne. September entertainment will also feature free live entertainment at Bourbon Street Lounge and Bailiwick All American Pub + Eatery throughout the month.

The Orleans Showroom

Air Supply

Friday, August 30, Saturday, August 31 and Sunday, September 1

Formed in 1975, Air Supply members Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock burst into the music scene with their unique vocals, harmonic ballads and soft rock sound. Early in their career, the duo performed throughout Australia, impressing fans with hit singles like 'Love and Other Bruises.' Air Supply later gained international recognition as the opening act for Rod Stewart's North American tour.

Air Supply's popularity skyrocketed with the release of their album 'Lost in Love,' which sold more than two million copies. The album included the hit songs 'All Out of Love,' 'Every Woman in the World' and 'Lost in Love,' which topped music charts across the globe, including in Australia, the U.K. and the United States. The soft rock group went on to release 30 albums and more hit singles like 'The One That You Love,' 'Making Love Out of Nothing,' 'Even the Nights Are Better,' 'Sweet Dreams,' 'Just as I Am' and more.

After years of producing multiple hits and performing all over the world, Air Supply has received numerous recognitions as one of the most celebrated soft rock groups in music history. In 2008, the duo was named No. 83 on Billboard's Top-100 musical acts of all time. Air Supply was also inducted into The Australian Recording Industry Association Hall of Fame in 2013.

The Manhattans

Saturday, September 7

Formed in 1962, The Manhattans began writing and singing their doo-wop-influenced hits, releasing their first single 'For the Very First Time' in 1964. The Manhattans went on to reinvent their sound, creating smooth R&B and soul ballads in the '70s. After lead singer Smith became ill, the band recruited Gerald Alston as the new lead vocalist of the group. Together, the band released several top-charting songs, including their Platinum-selling No. 1 hit 'Kiss and Say Goodbye.'

The Manhattans continued their success with the release of their hit ballads 'There's No Me Without You,' 'Don't Take Your Love,' 'I Kinda Miss You' and 'Hurt,' as well as with the songs 'Feels So Good,' and 'You're My Life.' In 1980, the group won a Grammy Award for their hit single 'Shining Star,' and were also inducted into the Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame in 1999. The group's current members Winfred 'Blue' Lovett, Gerald Alston, David Tyson and Troy May continue to perform their best-loved hits across the United States.

Gentlemen of Soul Weekend Featuring Jeffrey Osborne and Peabo Bryson

Friday, September 20 and Saturday, September 21

The Orleans Showroom invites soul music aficionados to the Gentlemen of Soul Weekend, a two-night concert series featuring live performances by soul music icons, Jeffrey Osborne on Friday, September 20 and Peabo Bryson on Saturday, September 21.

Jeffrey Osborne

Friday, September 20

Growing up in a musical family, Jeffrey Osborne was inspired to begin his musical career in 1969 as the drummer of the funk band L.T.D., where his singing talents led him to become the group's lead vocalist. After more than a decade with the band, Osborne went on to pursue a solo career, producing Top 40 hits like 'Don't You Get So Mad' and 'Stay with Me Tonight.' He's also recorded chart-topping duets, including 'Lover Power' with Dionne Warwick and the international hit 'On the Wings of Love' with James Ingram.

Osborne's successful solo career has brought him five gold and platinum albums, including 'Stay with Me Tonight' and 'Only Human.' The R&B and jazz artist has also recorded with notable performers, including Rick Braun, Chaka Khan, and the late George Duke.

Peabo Bryson

Saturday, September 21

Throughout his career, vocalist, songwriter and producer Peabo Bryson has released more than 20 albums, multiple hit songs and made music history when he became the first artist to have separate records topping four different charts. Bryson won over fans with Billboard chart-topping hits like 'If Ever You're in My Arms Again,' 'Let the Feeling Flow' and 'Can You Stop the Rain.'

Bryson gained international recognition for his ability to produce romantic ballads and songs under multiple genres, including R&B, pop and jazz. In the early '90s, the silky-voiced soul artist went on to win two Grammy Awards for 'Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal' for performances on Disney movie soundtracks, including the duet 'Beauty and the Beast' with Celine Dion, and 'A Whole New World' from the film 'Aladdin.'

Most recently, Bryson collaborated with powerhouse producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis to release his 21st album 'Stand for Love,' featuring R&B hits like 'Love Like Yours and Mine.'

Taylor Dayne

Saturday, September 28

With a career spanning three decades, pop icon Taylor Dayne's groundbreaking debut single 'Tell it to My Heart' turned her into an overnight international star in 1987. She followed the smash hit with 17 Top 20 singles, including the No. 1 hits 'Love Will Lead You Back,' 'Prove Your Love' and 'I'll Always Love You.'

Throughout her career, Dayne has sold more than 75 million albums and singles worldwide, earned three Grammy Award nominations and won numerous awards, including an American Music Award and multiple New York Music Awards. Dayne has also received New York Music Hall of Fame honors.

Audiences will enjoy Dayne's high-energy performances of her best-loved hits, including 'Don't Rush Me,' 'I'll Be Your Shelter,' 'With Every Beat of My Heart' and more.

Bourbon Street Lounge

Bourbon Street is a modern 140-seat lounge where guests can enjoy free-spirited productions from the best in live entertainment, unobscured sightlines throughout the venue and a video poker bar. Schedule is subject to change.

September 4 and 18 Jerry Tiffe 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

September 5-7 Soul Juice 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.

September 11 and 25 The NiteKings 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

September 12-14 Sweet Home Alabama 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.

September 19-21 Smokin' Smitty 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.

September 26-28 Next Movement 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Bailiwick

Bailiwick All American Pub + Eatery offers a fun and lively environment with handcrafted gastropub fare, specialty cocktails, an expansive draft and craft beer selection and free live entertainment throughout the month. Bailiwick's September entertainment is as follows:

Sundays in September Stef-N-Rock 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Wednesdays in September Karaoke 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

September 14 S.E. South 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

September 16 Shaun South 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

