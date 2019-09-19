Boyd Gaming : American Rock Band Styx Returns to IP's Studio A Oct. 4

American Rock Band Styx Returns to IP's Studio A Oct. 4

BILOXI, Miss.-Legendary rock band Styx will bring their iconic hits to IP CASINO RESORT & SPA's Studio A on Saturday, Oct. 4

Styx is widely known for merging the style of progressive rock with the sounds of a hard rock guitar, power ballads and exciting theatrics. The band has produced four consecutive multi-platinum albums as well as more than 15 Top-40 singles, including 'Lady,' 'Come Sail Away,' 'Renegade' and 'Too Much Time on My Hands.'

The band is comprised of James 'JY' Young, Tommy Shaw, Chuck Panozzo, Todd Sucherman, Lawrence Gowan and Ricky Phillips.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Doors open one hour prior to the show. Tickets start at $74 plus tax and convenience fees. Tickets are available online at www.ipbiloxi.com and www.ticketmaster.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the IP Box Office. Guests may call Ticketmaster at (800) 653-8000. Advanced purchase tickets must be picked up at the Box Office on the day of the show starting at 1 p.m. Guests under 21 must be accompanied by a legally responsible adult over 30 at all times. No refunds or exchanges will be permitted.

About IP CASINO RESORT SPA

Winner of the elite AAA Four Diamond award, the IP CASINO RESORT SPA is the Gulf Coast's premier entertainment resort destination. Towering 32 stories over the scenic Back Bay of Biloxi, the IP is home to more than 1,000 elegantly appointed hotel rooms and suites, live entertainment, award-winning restaurants, and a first-class spa. For further information, visit www.ipbiloxi.com. IP CASINO RESORT SPA is a property of Boyd Gaming. Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.