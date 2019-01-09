Boyd Gaming : Ameristar Casino Resort Spa St. Charles Player Scores $152,743 Playing Ultimate Texas Hold ‘Em®

Ameristar Casino Resort Spa St. Charles Player Scores $152,743 Playing Ultimate Texas Hold 'Em®

ST. CHARLES, Mo.-A guest of Ameristar Casino Resort Spa St. Charles turned her visit into a $152,743 payday when she hit the Ultimate Texas Hold 'Em® Progressive Jackpot on Saturday, Dec. 29.

The Arizona resident, parlayed a ten-dollar hand into a lifechanging prize at 8 a.m. Saturday morning, winning the top prize on the Ultimate Texas Hold 'Em table.

This $152,743 prize is the second major win in the last two months at Ameristar St. Charles. In mid-November, a Missouri resident took home a $703,261 jackpot with a lucky five-dollar spin on the Black and White® nationwide progressive slot machine.

