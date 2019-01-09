Log in
Boyd Gaming : Ameristar Casino Resort Spa St. Charles Player Scores $152,743 Playing Ultimate Texas Hold ‘Em®

01/09/2019 | 05:04pm EST

Ameristar Casino Resort Spa St. Charles Player Scores $152,743 Playing Ultimate Texas Hold 'Em®

ST. CHARLES, Mo.-A guest of Ameristar Casino Resort Spa St. Charles turned her visit into a $152,743 payday when she hit the Ultimate Texas Hold 'Em® Progressive Jackpot on Saturday, Dec. 29.

The Arizona resident, parlayed a ten-dollar hand into a lifechanging prize at 8 a.m. Saturday morning, winning the top prize on the Ultimate Texas Hold 'Em table.

This $152,743 prize is the second major win in the last two months at Ameristar St. Charles. In mid-November, a Missouri resident took home a $703,261 jackpot with a lucky five-dollar spin on the Black and White® nationwide progressive slot machine.

About Ameristar Casino Resort Spa St. Charles

Located just west of Lambert-St. Louis International Airport in historic St. Charles, Missouri, Ameristar Casino Resort Spa St. Charles offers an exceptional gaming and entertainment experience in the St. Louis metropolitan area. The property features a 130,000-square-foot award-winning casino, AAA Four Diamond full-service luxury suite hotel with 400 well-appointed rooms, an indoor-outdoor pool; seven dining venues, 12 bars, an entertainment venue, a full-service luxury day spa and a 20,000-square-foot conference center. More information on Ameristar Casino Resort can be found at www.AmeristarStCharles.com, on Facebook, and on Twitter. Ameristar Casino Resort Spa is a property of Boyd Gaming. Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

Disclaimer

Boyd Gaming Corporation published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 22:03:04 UTC
