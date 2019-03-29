Boyd Gaming : Ameristar Casino Resort Spa St. Charles Receives AAA Four-Diamond Rating for 11th Consecutive Year

Ameristar Casino Resort Spa St. Charles Receives AAA Four-Diamond Rating for 11th Consecutive Year

ST. CHARLES, Mo.-Ameristar Casino Resort Spa St. Charles has received the esteemed 2019 AAA Four-Diamond rating for its hotel for the 11th consecutive year.

'Our hotel team prides themselves in creating the best hotel and resort experience for our guests,' said Stephanie Wheeler, Director of Hotel Operations at Ameristar Casino Resort Spa St. Charles. 'We are honored to be recognized as the only Four-Diamond hotel in St. Charles, Missouri.'

Four Diamond hotels account for 6.3% of the more than 27,000 AAA Inspected & Approved and Diamond Rated hotels. AAA offers the only rating system using comprehensive, on-site professional hotel and restaurant evaluations guided by member priorities.

About Ameristar Casino Resort Spa St. Charles

Located just west of Lambert-St. Louis International Airport in historic St. Charles, Missouri, Ameristar Casino Resort Spa St. Charles offers an exceptional gaming and entertainment experience in the St. Louis metropolitan area. The property features a 130,000-square-foot award-winning casino, AAA Four Diamond full-service luxury suite hotel with 400 well-appointed rooms, an indoor-outdoor pool; seven dining venues, 12 bars, an entertainment venue, a full-service luxury day spa and a 20,000-square-foot conference center. More information on Ameristar Casino Resort can be found at www.AmeristarStCharles.com, on Facebook, and on Twitter. Ameristar Casino Resort Spa is a property of Boyd Gaming. Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.