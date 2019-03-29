Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boyd Gaming Corporation    BYD

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION

(BYD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Boyd Gaming : Ameristar Casino Resort Spa St. Charles Receives AAA Four-Diamond Rating for 11th Consecutive Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 01:17pm EDT

Ameristar Casino Resort Spa St. Charles Receives AAA Four-Diamond Rating for 11th Consecutive Year

ST. CHARLES, Mo.-Ameristar Casino Resort Spa St. Charles has received the esteemed 2019 AAA Four-Diamond rating for its hotel for the 11th consecutive year.

'Our hotel team prides themselves in creating the best hotel and resort experience for our guests,' said Stephanie Wheeler, Director of Hotel Operations at Ameristar Casino Resort Spa St. Charles. 'We are honored to be recognized as the only Four-Diamond hotel in St. Charles, Missouri.'

Four Diamond hotels account for 6.3% of the more than 27,000 AAA Inspected & Approved and Diamond Rated hotels. AAA offers the only rating system using comprehensive, on-site professional hotel and restaurant evaluations guided by member priorities.

About Ameristar Casino Resort Spa St. Charles

Located just west of Lambert-St. Louis International Airport in historic St. Charles, Missouri, Ameristar Casino Resort Spa St. Charles offers an exceptional gaming and entertainment experience in the St. Louis metropolitan area. The property features a 130,000-square-foot award-winning casino, AAA Four Diamond full-service luxury suite hotel with 400 well-appointed rooms, an indoor-outdoor pool; seven dining venues, 12 bars, an entertainment venue, a full-service luxury day spa and a 20,000-square-foot conference center. More information on Ameristar Casino Resort can be found at www.AmeristarStCharles.com, on Facebook, and on Twitter. Ameristar Casino Resort Spa is a property of Boyd Gaming. Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

Disclaimer

Boyd Gaming Corporation published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 17:16:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
01:17pBOYD GAMING : Ameristar Casino Resort Spa St. Charles Receives AAA Four-Diamond ..
PU
03/28BOYD GAMING : Freestyle Jam, Featuring Top Artists of the ‘80s and ‘..
PU
03/28BOYD GAMING : WORCS Racing Returns to the Orleans Arena April 12-14
PU
03/28BOYD GAMING : Destinations Offer More Ways to Win Big this Spring with Gift Give..
AQ
03/28BOYD GAMING : PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure" Comes to Orleans Are..
AQ
03/27BOYD GAMING : Unraveling the Wilburys, The Long Run, ABBA The Concert, Lou Gramm..
PU
03/27BOYD GAMING : Delta Downs Racetrack Casino Hotel Player Scores $515,268.90 Playi..
PU
03/25BOYD GAMING : PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure" Comes to Orleans Are..
AQ
03/25BOYD GAMING : IP Offers A Volkswagen Beetle in the Green Gardens Giveaway, More ..
AQ
03/22BOYD GAMING : IP Offers A Volkswagen Beetle in the Green Gardens Giveaway, More ..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 327 M
EBIT 2019 513 M
Net income 2019 198 M
Debt 2019 3 662 M
Yield 2019 0,88%
P/E ratio 2019 16,09
P/E ratio 2020 13,33
EV / Sales 2019 2,01x
EV / Sales 2020 1,88x
Capitalization 3 032 M
Chart BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Boyd Gaming Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 36,3 $
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keith E. Smith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Samuel Boyd Executive Chairman
Stephen S. Thompson Executive Vice President-Operations
Theodore A. Bogich Executive Vice President-Operations
Josh Hirsberg Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOYD GAMING CORPORATION31.47%3 032
SANDS CHINA LTD.12.61%40 001
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED4.61%28 765
WYNN MACAU LTD6.27%12 117
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED10.90%10 975
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR)25.03%10 857
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
Mobile App
SERVICE PREMIUM
About