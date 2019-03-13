Boyd Gaming : April Entertainment at The Orleans Features “Up, Up and Away,” Legendary Ladies of Motown and Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend

April Entertainment at The Orleans Features 'Up, Up and Away,' Legendary Ladies of Motown and Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend

LAS VEGAS-The Orleans Hotel and Casino will bring celebrated entertainment to The Orleans Showroom in April, including the musical 'Up, Up and Away' Starring Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr. and Legendary Ladies of Motown Starring Martha Reeves and Mary Wilson. Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend will also return to The Orleans on Thursday, April 18 through Sunday, April 21. April entertainment will also feature free live entertainment at Bourbon Street Lounge and Bailiwick All American Pub + Eatery throughout the month.

For a full lineup of entertainment acts at Boyd Gaming citywide properties, visit: www.boydgaming.com/headliner-event-calendar.

The Orleans Showroom

'Up, Up and Away' Starring Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr.

Friday, April 5 and Saturday, April 6

Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr. are best-known as the original lead singers of the legendary musical group, The 5th Dimension. After leaving the group in 1975, the duo went on to release a string of pop-soul classics, including 'Up, Up and Away,' 'Aquarius/Let The Sunshine In,' 'Worst That Could Happen,' 'Stoned Soul Picnic,' 'Sweet Blindness,' 'Wedding Bell Blues,' 'One Less Bell to Answer' and more. McCoo and Davis also released their No. 1 hit 'You Don't Have to be a Star (to Be in My Show),' which won them a Grammy Award. The couple has enjoyed major success throughout their careers, winning seven Grammy Awards in addition to earning 15 Gold and three Platinum records.

Audiences will enjoy McCoo and Davis' musical 'Up, Up and Away,' featuring a musical celebration of their top hits as well as tributes to musical icons like The 5th Dimension and The Beatles.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $34.95 plus tax and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.orleanscasino.com ; or in-person at The Orleans, Suncoast, Gold Coast, Sam's Town, Aliante, Cannery and Eastside Cannery. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.

Legendary Ladies of Motown Starring Martha Reeves and Mary Wilson

Saturday, April 27

Martha Reeves

More than 50 years ago, Martha Reeves first boarded a rented bus along with Motown icons The Miracles, Stevie Wonder, The Supremes and Marvin Gaye on the first Motown Review. She and her backup group, the Vandellas, sang behind Marvin Gaye and soon hit the charts with their own trifecta: 'Come and Get These Memories,' 'Love is Like a Heat Wave' and 'Quicksand.' Over the next decade, Martha and The Vandellas became a constant presence on the music charts, as well as on television and top venues across the United States and the world.

Reeves is the recipient of a Dinah Washington Award, Rhythm & Blues Foundation Pioneer Award, Black Woman in Publishing Legends Award and has been inducted in the Alabama, Soul, Rock and Roll, and Vocal Group Halls of Fame. Her hit 'Dancing in the Street' has been entered into the Library of Congress Registry of Historical Recordings and the Grammy Hall of Fame. Martha and The Vandellas are listed among Rolling Stone magazine's '100 Immortal Artists' and Reeves was named one of the '30 Top Lead Singers of all Time.'

Mary Wilson

As one of the founders of the highly-successful female singing group The Supremes, Mary Wilson has performed on stage and on screen across the world. Wilson continues to be recognized as a singer who set the standard for females in the recording industry and has written a best-selling autobiography, DreamGirl: My Life as a Supreme.

The Supremes were nominated for a Grammy Award in 1965 and 1966, garnering an unprecedented 12 'Billboard Hot 100' No. 1 hits, including back-to-back awards for 'Where Did Our Love Go,' 'Baby Love,' 'Stop, In The Name Of Love' and 'Back in My Arms Again.' In 1977, Wilson released her first solo album, 'Mary Wilson,' which yielded the dance hit 'Red Hot.' The artist has also regained recognition for her impressive career after the release of the award-winning film, 'Dreamgirls,' starring Beyoncé Knowles, Jennifer Hudson and Anika Noni Rose.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $39.95 plus tax and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.orleanscasino.com ; or in-person at The Orleans, Suncoast, Gold Coast, Sam's Town, Aliante, Cannery and Eastside Cannery. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.

Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend

Thursday, April 18 through Sunday, April 21

Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend - the longest-running music festival in Las Vegas history - will return to The Orleans Hotel and Casino, bringing together rockabilly enthusiasts in a fun-packed weekend.

Festivalgoers will be taken back to the 1950s with performances by rockabilly musical legends, retro 1950s fashion shows and a vintage car show, featuring hundreds of classic rods.

Tickets start at $40 and can be purchased in-person at The Orleans box office. Tickets may also be purchased online at www.vivalasvegas.net/tickets/.

Bourbon Street Lounge

Bourbon Street is a modern 140-seat lounge where guests can enjoy free-spirited productions from the best in live entertainment, unobscured sightlines throughout the venue and a video poker bar. Schedule is subject to change.

April 3 Jerry Tiffe 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

April 4-6 Brett Rigby 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.

April 10 and 24 The NiteKings 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

April 11-13 Holes & Hearts 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.

April 25-27 Tre'Sure 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Bailiwick

Bailiwick All American Pub + Eatery offers a fun and lively environment with handcrafted gastropub fare, specialty cocktails, an expansive draft and craft beer selection and free live entertainment throughout the month. Bailiwick's April entertainment schedule is as follows (schedule is subject to change):

April 1 Carlos Guerrero 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

April 2 and 24 Hal Savar Duo 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

April 3 and 10 Seth Turner 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

April 4 and 30 Peter Fand 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

April 5, 12 and 26 Arrow 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

April 5 Saints of Las Vegas 8:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.

April 7, 14 and 28 Stef-n-Rock 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

April 9 and 29 Kennedy King 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

April 11 John Allred 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

April 12 Hal Savar Band 8:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.

April 13 S.E. South 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

April 13 The District 8:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.

April 22 Casey & Romey 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

April 23 Lounge Orphans 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

April 25 Dirk K 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

April 26 Patrick Sieben 8:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.

April 27 Daniel Echo 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

April 27 Front Page Trio 8:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.

About The Orleans Hotel and Casino

Located just minutes from the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, The Orleans Hotel and Casino is a Boyd Gaming casino resort featuring more than 1,800 newly renovated guest rooms and suites, a diverse selection of remarkable dining experiences, and chart-topping entertainers performing weekly. The Orleans offers a rich resort experience with exceptional dining experiences, like Alder & Birch Cocktails and Dining, Ondori Asian Kitchen and Bailiwick. The casino floor features all the hottest new slot machines and 60 table games, including Blackjack, Roulette, Baccarat and more. Additional amenities include a 52-lane bowling alley, an 18-screen movie theater, a spa, a poker room, a keno lounge, and a race and sports book. More information on The Orleans Hotel and Casino can be found at http://www.orleanscasino.com, on Facebook and Twitter. The Orleans Hotel and Casino is a property of Boyd Gaming. Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. The Company currently operates 1.77 million square feet of casino space, more than 38,000 gaming machines, 815 table games, more than 11,000 hotel rooms, and 320 food and beverage outlets. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com .

For more information about Boyd Gaming citywide entertainment, please visit www.boydgaming.com/headliner-event-calendar.