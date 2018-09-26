Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boyd Gaming Corporation    BYD

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION (BYD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Boyd Gaming : Bayview Café and 850 Wine & Spirits Now Open at IP Casino Resort Spa

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 07:11pm CEST

At a Glance:

  • Bayview Café and 850 Wine & Spirits is a contemporary-yet-casual new lobby restaurant and bar
  • Serving food and drinks 24 hours a day, seven days a week
  • Features regionally-inspired creative cuisine, self-serve wine tastings and a robust beverage program

BILOXI, Miss.-Bayview Café and 850 Wine & Spirits - an all-new drinking and dining experience at IP CASINO RESORT & SPA - is now open.

The new, lively restaurant and bar presents an inviting space for both locals and visitors alike to enjoy throughout the day and evening. The venue features breakfast, lunch, dinner, late night dining, elevated bar snacks and delectable libations.

The Space

Located off of the hotel lobby, just inside the main entry, Bayview Café and 850 Wine & Spirits offers an ideal location to relax and socialize in modern style. The lounge showcases an expansive, open atmosphere highlighted by walnut plank floors, white washed brick partitions, cognac leather sofas and a jewel-like glassed-in wine room at its heart. The 375-seat café presents a spacious dining room with a sophisticated feel, featuring design elements that offer a nod to Biloxi's maritime history and tradition.

The Cuisine

With Executive Chef Shannon Johnson at the helm, the opening chef team has designed an elaborate, regionally-themed menu featuring a wide variety of options. Dishes span from Mississippi Gulf seafood and coastal favorites to Asian-inspired items, while also retaining guests' mainstream favorites from the former Costa Cucina restaurant. Highlights of the new menu include:

  • Ocean fresh catch:Mississippi Style Seafood Gumbo with cast iron roux, fresh shrimp and blue crab; Mater Crab Cakes with fried green tomato slices, creole crab and crawfish
  • Asian-inspired: Seoul Food Korean style braised beef short rib, red curry carrot puree, napa cabbage kim chee; and Bahn Mi Taco with char sui glazed smoked pork, fresh jalapeno, thin cucumber, sweet pickled daikon and carrot, cilantro and sambal chili aioli
  • Mainstream favorites: Brick Oven-baked Pizzas; The Sandwich Board with tastes like the Korean Short Rib and Blue Crab BLT; Appetizers like White Bean Soup; and Entrees like Chicken Parmesan and Southern Pot Roast
  • Desserts: House-made Bourbon Beignets and Boozy Nanner Cream Pie

The Drinks

850 Wine & Spirits is a distinctly different bar that offers a unique Enomatic wine system where wine enthusiasts can sample a robust variety of wines in optional pour sizes including 1, 2.5 and 5-ounce pours. Along with a full bar, creative cocktail menu, and shareable food options, 850 Wine & Spirits will be the place where locals and guests frequent to enjoy 'Social Hour' from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. or stop in for a night-cap after an evening of entertainment and gaming.

For more information on 850 Wine & Spirits and Bayview Cafe or to view their menu, please visit: www.ipbiloxi.com. To make reservations call toll-free 888-946-2847 or locally 228-436-3000.

About IP CASINO RESORT SPA

Winner of the elite AAA Four Diamond award, the IP CASINO RESORT SPA is the Gulf Coast's premier entertainment resort destination. Towering 32 stories over the scenic Back Bay of Biloxi, the IP is home to more than 1,000 elegantly appointed hotel rooms and suites, live entertainment, award-winning restaurants, and a first-class spa. For further information, visit www.ipbiloxi.com. IP CASINO RESORT SPA is a property of Boyd Gaming. Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 25 gaming entertainment properties in eight states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

Disclaimer

Boyd Gaming Corporation published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 17:10:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
07:11pBOYD GAMING : Bayview Café and 850 Wine & Spirits Now Open at IP Casino Resort S..
PU
10:40aBOYD GAMING : Combat Grappling Tournament QUINTET.3 Debuts in the United States ..
AQ
10:40aBOYD GAMING : Comedian Donnie Baker Returns to Mississippi Moon Bar on Jan. 12
AQ
12:06aFALL INTO FUN IN OCTOBER AT BLUE CHI : Final Progressive Payout drawing, spa spe..
PU
09/20BOYD GAMING CORP : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Regulatio..
AQ
09/20BOYD GAMING : Combat Grappling Tournament QUINTET.3 Debuts in the United States ..
PU
09/18BOYD GAMING : Multi-Platinum Recording Artist Billy Ocean Performs at Sam's Town..
AQ
09/18BOYD GAMING : takes title to Valley Forge casino, plans to add 250 slots
AQ
09/17BOYD GAMING : Completes Acquisition Of Valley Forge Casino Resort
PR
09/17BOYD GAMING : Multi-Platinum Recording Artist Billy Ocean Performs at Sam’..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07:50aHiking Day For The FOMC (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
06:18aWALL STREET BREAKFAST : Hiking Day For FOMC 
04:43aCorporate event preview 
09/20Louisiana gaming revenue up 9% in August 
09/20SPORTS BETTING : As The Dust Begins To Settle, These 2 Companies Deliver The Bes.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 431 M
EBIT 2018 382 M
Net income 2018 145 M
Debt 2018 2 722 M
Yield 2018 0,65%
P/E ratio 2018 27,02
P/E ratio 2019 22,88
EV / Sales 2018 2,69x
EV / Sales 2019 2,52x
Capitalization 3 823 M
Chart BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Boyd Gaming Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 42,1 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keith E. Smith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Samuel Boyd Executive Chairman
Stephen S. Thompson Executive Vice President-Operations
Theodore A. Bogich Executive Vice President-Operations
Josh Hirsberg Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOYD GAMING CORPORATION-2.85%3 823
SANDS CHINA LTD.-8.83%37 389
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-13.75%29 139
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED19.79%13 167
WYNN MACAU LTD-19.33%12 876
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR)-26.10%10 576
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.