Boyd Gaming : Bayview Café and 850 Wine & Spirits Now Open at IP Casino Resort Spa

At a Glance:

Bayview Café and 850 Wine & Spirits is a contemporary-yet-casual new lobby restaurant and bar

Serving food and drinks 24 hours a day, seven days a week

Features regionally-inspired creative cuisine, self-serve wine tastings and a robust beverage program

BILOXI, Miss.-Bayview Café and 850 Wine & Spirits - an all-new drinking and dining experience at IP CASINO RESORT & SPA - is now open.

The new, lively restaurant and bar presents an inviting space for both locals and visitors alike to enjoy throughout the day and evening. The venue features breakfast, lunch, dinner, late night dining, elevated bar snacks and delectable libations.

The Space

Located off of the hotel lobby, just inside the main entry, Bayview Café and 850 Wine & Spirits offers an ideal location to relax and socialize in modern style. The lounge showcases an expansive, open atmosphere highlighted by walnut plank floors, white washed brick partitions, cognac leather sofas and a jewel-like glassed-in wine room at its heart. The 375-seat café presents a spacious dining room with a sophisticated feel, featuring design elements that offer a nod to Biloxi's maritime history and tradition.

The Cuisine

With Executive Chef Shannon Johnson at the helm, the opening chef team has designed an elaborate, regionally-themed menu featuring a wide variety of options. Dishes span from Mississippi Gulf seafood and coastal favorites to Asian-inspired items, while also retaining guests' mainstream favorites from the former Costa Cucina restaurant. Highlights of the new menu include:

Ocean fresh catch: Mississippi Style Seafood Gumbo with cast iron roux, fresh shrimp and blue crab; Mater Crab Cakes with fried green tomato slices, creole crab and crawfish

Mississippi Style Seafood Gumbo with cast iron roux, fresh shrimp and blue crab; Mater Crab Cakes with fried green tomato slices, creole crab and crawfish Asian-inspired: Seoul Food Korean style braised beef short rib, red curry carrot puree, napa cabbage kim chee; and Bahn Mi Taco with char sui glazed smoked pork, fresh jalapeno, thin cucumber, sweet pickled daikon and carrot, cilantro and sambal chili aioli

Seoul Food Korean style braised beef short rib, red curry carrot puree, napa cabbage kim chee; and Bahn Mi Taco with char sui glazed smoked pork, fresh jalapeno, thin cucumber, sweet pickled daikon and carrot, cilantro and sambal chili aioli Mainstream favorites: Brick Oven-baked Pizzas; The Sandwich Board with tastes like the Korean Short Rib and Blue Crab BLT; Appetizers like White Bean Soup; and Entrees like Chicken Parmesan and Southern Pot Roast

Brick Oven-baked Pizzas; The Sandwich Board with tastes like the Korean Short Rib and Blue Crab BLT; Appetizers like White Bean Soup; and Entrees like Chicken Parmesan and Southern Pot Roast Desserts: House-made Bourbon Beignets and Boozy Nanner Cream Pie

The Drinks

850 Wine & Spirits is a distinctly different bar that offers a unique Enomatic wine system where wine enthusiasts can sample a robust variety of wines in optional pour sizes including 1, 2.5 and 5-ounce pours. Along with a full bar, creative cocktail menu, and shareable food options, 850 Wine & Spirits will be the place where locals and guests frequent to enjoy 'Social Hour' from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. or stop in for a night-cap after an evening of entertainment and gaming.

For more information on 850 Wine & Spirits and Bayview Cafe or to view their menu, please visit: www.ipbiloxi.com. To make reservations call toll-free 888-946-2847 or locally 228-436-3000.

About IP CASINO RESORT SPA

Winner of the elite AAA Four Diamond award, the IP CASINO RESORT SPA is the Gulf Coast's premier entertainment resort destination. Towering 32 stories over the scenic Back Bay of Biloxi, the IP is home to more than 1,000 elegantly appointed hotel rooms and suites, live entertainment, award-winning restaurants, and a first-class spa. For further information, visit www.ipbiloxi.com. IP CASINO RESORT SPA is a property of Boyd Gaming. Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 25 gaming entertainment properties in eight states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.