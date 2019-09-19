Log in
Boyd Gaming : Brandon Bennett Brings His "Elvis My Way" Tour to IP Oct. 5

09/19/2019

Brandon Bennett Brings His 'Elvis My Way' Tour to IP Oct. 5

Biloxi, Miss.-Brandon Bennett will bring his celebrated 'Elvis My Way' Tour to IP CASINO RESORT SPA 's Studio A on Saturday, Oct. 5.

A native from south Louisiana, Brandon Bennett is best-known as a world-renowned Elvis Presley tribute artist. Throughout the past 16 years, Bennett has brought the legendary music and iconic style of Elvis Presley to life, performing exceptional renditions of his No. 1 hits like 'It's Now or Never,' 'Are You Lonesome Tonight,' 'Stuck on You' and more.

Bennett has received multiple recognitions for his Elvis tribute shows. Bennett was the youngest contestant to win the International Images of the King World Championship in 2002. In 2008, he won the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Contest and later went on to win the title of Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist at Graceland in Memphis, Tenn. Bennett has also appeared on numerous television shows, including 'The Late Show with David Letterman,' NBC's 'Nightly News,' 'The Ricki Lake Show' and 'American Hot Rod.'

Showtime is 8 p.m. Doors open one hour prior to the show. Tickets start at $14 plus tax and convenience fees. Tickets are available online at www.ipbiloxi.com and www.ticketmaster.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the IP Box Office. Guests may call Ticketmaster at (800) 653-8000. Advanced purchase tickets must be picked up at the Box Office on the day of the show starting at 1 p.m. Guests under 21 must be accompanied by a legally responsible adult over 30 at all times. No refunds or exchanges will be permitted.

About IP CASINO RESORT SPA

Winner of the elite AAA Four Diamond award, the IP CASINO RESORT SPA is the Gulf Coast's premier entertainment resort destination. Towering 32 stories over the scenic Back Bay of Biloxi, the IP is home to more than 1,000 elegantly appointed hotel rooms and suites, live entertainment, award-winning restaurants, and a first-class spa. For further information, visit www.ipbiloxi.com. IP CASINO RESORT SPA is a property of Boyd Gaming. Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

Disclaimer

Boyd Gaming Corporation published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 22:46:01 UTC
