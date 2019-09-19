Boyd Gaming : Brandon Bennett Brings His “Elvis My Way” Tour to IP Oct. 5

Brandon Bennett Brings His 'Elvis My Way' Tour to IP Oct. 5

Biloxi, Miss.-Brandon Bennett will bring his celebrated 'Elvis My Way' Tour to IP CASINO RESORT SPA 's Studio A on Saturday, Oct. 5.

A native from south Louisiana, Brandon Bennett is best-known as a world-renowned Elvis Presley tribute artist. Throughout the past 16 years, Bennett has brought the legendary music and iconic style of Elvis Presley to life, performing exceptional renditions of his No. 1 hits like 'It's Now or Never,' 'Are You Lonesome Tonight,' 'Stuck on You' and more.

Bennett has received multiple recognitions for his Elvis tribute shows. Bennett was the youngest contestant to win the International Images of the King World Championship in 2002. In 2008, he won the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Contest and later went on to win the title of Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist at Graceland in Memphis, Tenn. Bennett has also appeared on numerous television shows, including 'The Late Show with David Letterman,' NBC's 'Nightly News,' 'The Ricki Lake Show' and 'American Hot Rod.'

Showtime is 8 p.m. Doors open one hour prior to the show. Tickets start at $14 plus tax and convenience fees. Tickets are available online at www.ipbiloxi.com and www.ticketmaster.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the IP Box Office. Guests may call Ticketmaster at (800) 653-8000. Advanced purchase tickets must be picked up at the Box Office on the day of the show starting at 1 p.m. Guests under 21 must be accompanied by a legally responsible adult over 30 at all times. No refunds or exchanges will be permitted.

