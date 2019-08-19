Boyd Gaming : Casino Entertainer of The Year Winner Tony Orlando Performs at Mississippi Moon Bar on Nov. 9

Casino Entertainer of The Year Winner Tony Orlando Performs at Mississippi Moon Bar on Nov. 9

DUBUQUE, IOWA-

One of America's most beloved singer, songwriter, and performer Tony Orlando brings his legendary charisma and favorite songs to One of America's most beloved singer, songwriter, and performer Tony Orlando brings his legendary charisma and favorite songs to Mississippi Moon Bar on Saturday, Nov. 9.

Tony Orlando is best known for his No. 1 hit song 'Knock Three Times,' which became the top song of 1971 and sold more than six million copies. The hit single was also featured in the movie 'Now and Then.' Orlando's follow-up hit 'Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree' became the No. 1 song in 1972. His other hits include 'Sweet Gypsy Rose,' 'Who's in the Strawberry Patch with Sally,' 'Mornin' Beautiful' and 'Steppin' Out (Gonna Boogie Tonight).'

Since 1993, Orlando has performed more than 2,000 shows in Branson, Missouri, where he was named Branson's Entertainer and Vocalist of the Year. He has also won three American Music Awards, a People's Choice Award and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Showtimes are 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices start at $25, plus tax and convenience fees. Tickets go on-sale Aug. 24 at 10 a.m. at www.MoonBarRocks.com , Diamond Jo Casino's Diamond Club, the Mississippi Moon Bar Box Office, or by calling 563-690-4800. Visit www.MoonBarRocks.com to view all upcoming concerts, comedy, Club 84 and other special events at Mississippi Moon Bar. Mississippi Moon Bar is age-restricted; attendees must be 21 years or older.

