BOYD GAMING CORPORATION

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION

(BYD)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Boyd Gaming : Casino Entertainer of The Year Winner Tony Orlando Performs at Mississippi Moon Bar on Nov. 9

0
08/19/2019 | 01:32pm EDT

Casino Entertainer of The Year Winner Tony Orlando Performs at Mississippi Moon Bar on Nov. 9

DUBUQUE, IOWA-
One of America's most beloved singer, songwriter, and performer Tony Orlando brings his legendary charisma and favorite songs to Mississippi Moon Bar on Saturday, Nov. 9.

Tony Orlando is best known for his No. 1 hit song 'Knock Three Times,' which became the top song of 1971 and sold more than six million copies. The hit single was also featured in the movie 'Now and Then.' Orlando's follow-up hit 'Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree' became the No. 1 song in 1972. His other hits include 'Sweet Gypsy Rose,' 'Who's in the Strawberry Patch with Sally,' 'Mornin' Beautiful' and 'Steppin' Out (Gonna Boogie Tonight).'

Since 1993, Orlando has performed more than 2,000 shows in Branson, Missouri, where he was named Branson's Entertainer and Vocalist of the Year. He has also won three American Music Awards, a People's Choice Award and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Showtimes are 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices start at $25, plus tax and convenience fees. Tickets go on-sale Aug. 24 at 10 a.m. at www.MoonBarRocks.com, Diamond Jo Casino's Diamond Club, the Mississippi Moon Bar Box Office, or by calling 563-690-4800. Visit www.MoonBarRocks.com to view all upcoming concerts, comedy, Club 84 and other special events at Mississippi Moon Bar. Mississippi Moon Bar is age-restricted; attendees must be 21 years or older.

About Diamond Jo Casino

Located in the heart of the Port of Dubuque, Diamond Jo features a 33,000-square-foot casino with 1,000 slot machines and 20 table games; five unique dining experiences, including the award-winning Woodfire Grille steakhouse; unforgettable live entertainment at the Mississippi Moon Bar; and 30 lanes of bowling at Cherry Lanes. More information on Diamond Jo can be found at www.diamondjodubuque.com, on Facebook and on Twitter. Diamond Jo Casino is owned and operated by Boyd Gaming Corporation. Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

Disclaimer

Boyd Gaming Corporation published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 17:31:08 UTC
