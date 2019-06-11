Boyd Gaming : Celebrate Father's Day at Boyd Gaming Destinations

LAS VEGAS-This Father's Day, show Dad how much he's appreciated by treating him to a delectable dining experience on Sunday, June 16 at Boyd Gaming restaurant across the Las Vegas Valley.

Check out some of Boyd Gaming's highlighted Father's Day specials below. Reservations are strongly recommended. Menus, prices and times are subject to change.For the latest and complete list of all Boyd Gaming Father's Day specials, please visit: www.boydgaming.com/2019fathersday

Father's Day Highlighted Specials

Alder & Birch at The Orleans Hotel and Casino will offer a delicious Father's Day dinner special for $45 from 5 p.m. to close, featuring a 30-day dry-aged, 18-oz., bone-in New York steak topped with a mushroom and onion ragout simmered in red wine sauce. The meal is also served with Boursin mashed potatoes.

Cannery Casino Hotel 's newest dining destination, Carve Prime Rib, will serve a flavorful Father's Day special, featuring bourbon glazed rib-eye served with shrimp, crab and scallops baked in creamy lemon herb sauce and the Chef's selection of mixed seasonal vegetables. Dad can pair his dinner with his choice of a domestic beer as part of the special, which will be available from 4:30 p.m. to close for $35 with a C.A.N. Club Card.

Cornerstone at Gold Coast Hotel and Casino will serve a scrumptious steakhouse platter on Father's Day for $47 from 5 p.m. to close. The Father's Day steakhouse platter special features grilled tri-tip, a pulled pork slider, smoked sausage, garlic steak fries, roasted vegetables, tangy chipotle barbeque and chimichurri dipping sauces, as well as a Caesar salad.

MRKT Sea & Land at Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa will offer a succulent Father's Day special on Friday, June 14 through Sunday, June 16 from 5 p.m. to close. The special features a perfectly cooked tomahawk steak for $60. Dad can also enjoy a free draft beer with the purchase of any entrée on Sunday, June 16.

Redwood Steakhouse at California Hotel and Casino is serving up a flavorful, three-course Father's Day menu on Sunday, June 16 from 4 p.m. to close for $65. The special menu begins with the choice of a lobster bisque finished with Sherry wine or a blue cheese, applewood bacon wedge salad. The main entrée features a 26-oz, hand cut, bone-in tomahawk steak served with Yukon gold potatoes, baby carrots and red wine demi. A Dutch apple pie à la mode will be served for dessert.

SC Prime Steakhouse & Bar at Suncoast Hotel and Casino is offering an exquisite three-course Father's Day menu on Sunday, June 16 from 5 p.m. to close. For starters, Dad can order the hearty sausage potato soup or the Sonoma field greens salad. As the main entrée, choose from the grilled beef tenderloin served with chipotle barbecue shrimp and Madeira wine sauce for $48; sautéed Alaskan Halibut Francesi paired with fresh spinach, tomatoes and lemon garlic butter for $49; or the pan-seared chicken breast with chicken fried bacon, asparagus and butter whipped potatoes for $40. To end the Father's Day dinner experience, a strawberry shortcake will be served with whipped cream. Reservations are required. Guests can also enjoy SC Prime's regular menu on Father's Day.

On Father's Day, Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall's Bowling Center is offering an all-you-can-bowl special for $10 per person from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Shoes are included.

Guests can enjoy a sirloin and shrimp Father's Day special from 1 p.m. to close at Eldorado Casino's Mary's Diner and The Court Café at Jokers Wild Casino, featuring the choice of fried shrimp or shrimp scampi served with fresh green beans, the choice of potato and the choice of soup or salad. The special is $14.99 per person and includes an ice-cold Bud® or Bud Light®.

Boyd Gaming buffets at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town, Fremont, Main Street Station and Cannery will offer a special Father' Day buffet, featuring barbeque favorites and more. At participating buffets, Dad can enjoy one free 12-oz. bottle of Bud Light®, Goose Island IPA® or Shock Top®. For more details, visit www.boydgaming.com/2019fathersday.

