Boyd Gaming : Celebrated Comedic Impressionist Frank Caliendo Performs at Aliante in October

LAS VEGAS-Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa is bringing top entertainment to Access Showroom in October, including highly-acclaimed comedian, actor and impressionist Frank Caliendo. October entertainment will also include free live performances at Aliante's fine dining destination, MRKT Sea & Land.

For a full lineup of entertainment acts at Boyd Gaming citywide properties, visit: www.boydgaming.com/headliner-event-calendar.

Access Showroom

Frank Caliendo

Friday, October 18

Caliendo is best known for his impressions of iconic actors Morgan Freeman, Al Pacino and Robert DeNiro; U.S. Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama; sports figures John Madden, Charles Barkley and Jon Gruden; and talk show hosts Dr. Phil, Jay Leno and David Letterman. His signature frenetic performances include a mix of impressions, characters, observations and anecdotal stories.

For more than a decade, Caliendo has been a prominent fixture on television. After 10 years of being on FOX's 'NFL Sunday Pregame,' the comedian went on to star on ESPN's 'Sunday NFL Countdown.' Caliendo has also starred on television sketch comedies on 'MADtv,' 'Hot in Cleveland, 'SportsCenter' and his own series 'Frank TV' on TBS. On the late-night talk show circuit, Caliendo regularly appears on 'The View,' 'The Tonight Show' and more.

Showtime is 9 p.m. Tickets start at $35 plus taxes and convenience fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.aliantegaming.com or www.ticketmaster.com; or in-person at Boyd Gaming box offices located inside Aliante, Cannery, Eastside Cannery, Gold Coast, The Orleans, Sam's Town, and Suncoast.

MRKT Sea & Land

MRKT Sea & Land offers fresh and delectable fare by land, including filet mignon, porterhouse steak and prime rib. By sea, MRKT Sea & Land serves the most sumptuous salmon, lobster, scallops and crab, as well as surf and turf options for diners who want the best of both worlds. The fine dining restaurant also boasts an impressive and extensive wine list, ensuring the perfect pairing for every meal, and brings live entertainment throughout the month. October's entertainment schedule is as follows (schedule is subject to change):

Fridays and Saturdays in October Live Entertainment 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

About Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa

Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa is situated on more than 40 pristine acres within the Aliante master-planned community at Aliante Parkway and Interstate 215. The AAA Four Diamond resort was awarded the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence in 2016 and features more than 200 hotel rooms and suites; five signature restaurants; a 650-seat showroom; banquet facilities that can accommodate up to 1,100 people for weddings, conventions and other special events; more than 100,000 square feet of gaming space, a resort-style pool and a 3,500 square-foot spa. More information and reservation details can be found by calling 702.692.7777 or visiting www.aliantegaming.com. Follow Aliante on Facebook, Twitter and on Instagram. Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa is a property of Boyd Gaming. Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. The Company currently operates 1.77 million square feet of casino space, more than 38,000 gaming machines, 815 table games, more than 11,000 hotel rooms, and 320 food and beverage outlets. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

