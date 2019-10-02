Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boyd Gaming Corporation    BYD

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION

(BYD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Boyd Gaming : Celebrated Musical Trio Jazz Funk Soul Comes to Aliante in November

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 02:14pm EDT

LAS VEGAS-Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa is bringing highly-acclaimed entertainment to Access Showroom in November, featuring the renowned trio 'Jazz Funk Soul - An Evening with Jeff Lorber, Everette Harp and Paul Jackson, Jr.' November entertainment will also include free live performances at Aliante's fine dining destination, MRKT Sea & Land.

For a full lineup of entertainment acts at Boyd Gaming citywide properties, visit: www.boydgaming.com/headliner-event-calendar.

Access Showroom

Jazz Funk Soul - An Evening with Jeff Lorber, Everette Harp and Paul Jackson, Jr.

Saturday, November 2

Grammy Award-winning pianist and keyboardist Jeff Lorber, Grammy-nominated saxophonist Everette Harp and Grammy-nominated jazz producer and guitarist Paul Jackson, Jr. form the supergroup Jazz Funk Soul. The three chart-topping artists collectively have sold millions of records, earned numerous prestigious industry awards and have worked with some of the biggest names in music, including U2, Bob Dylan, Aretha Franklin, Miles Davis, Stan Getz, The Isley Brothers, Billy Joel, Chaka Khan, The Temptations, Daft Punk and more.

Jazz Funk Soul pays tribute to the legacy of their longtime friend and founding member, the renowned guitarist, Chuck Loeb, who passed away in 2017. Inspired by Loeb's memory and talents, the current trio carries forward with passionate, musical chemistry.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $35 plus taxes and convenience fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.aliantegaming.com or www.ticketmaster.com; or in-person at Boyd Gaming box offices located inside Aliante, Cannery, Eastside Cannery, Gold Coast, The Orleans, Sam's Town, and Suncoast.

MRKT Sea & Land

MRKT Sea & Land offers fresh and delectable fare by land, including filet mignon, porterhouse steak and prime rib. By sea, MRKT Sea & Land serves the most sumptuous salmon, lobster, scallops and crab, as well as surf and turf options for diners who want the best of both worlds. The fine dining restaurant also boasts an impressive and extensive wine list, ensuring the perfect pairing for every meal, and brings live entertainment throughout the month. November's entertainment schedule is as follows (schedule is subject to change):

Fridays and Saturdays in November Live Entertainment 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

About Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa

Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa is situated on more than 40 pristine acres within the Aliante master-planned community at Aliante Parkway and Interstate 215. The AAA Four Diamond resort was awarded the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence in 2016 and features more than 200 hotel rooms and suites; five signature restaurants; a 650-seat showroom; banquet facilities that can accommodate up to 1,100 people for weddings, conventions and other special events; more than 100,000 square feet of gaming space, a resort-style pool and a 3,500 square-foot spa. More information and reservation details can be found by calling 702.692.7777 or visiting www.aliantegaming.com. Follow Aliante on Facebook, Twitter and on Instagram. Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa is a property of Boyd Gaming. Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. The Company currently operates 1.77 million square feet of casino space, more than 38,000 gaming machines, 815 table games, more than 11,000 hotel rooms, and 320 food and beverage outlets. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

For more information about Boyd Gaming citywide entertainment, please visit www.boydgaming.com/headliner-event-calendar.

Disclaimer

Boyd Gaming Corporation published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 18:13:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
02:14pBOYD GAMING : Celebrated Musical Trio Jazz Funk Soul Comes to Aliante in Novembe..
PU
10/01BOYD GAMING : To Report Third-Quarter 2019 Results, Host Conference Call And Web..
PR
10/01BOYD GAMING CORPORATION : - News & Media l BoydGaming.com
AQ
09/30BOYD GAMING CORPORATION : - Hard Rock Band Femmes of Rock and Tina Turner Tribut..
AQ
09/27BOYD GAMING CORPORATION : - News & Media l BoydGaming.com
AQ
09/26BOYD GAMING : Southern Nevada Resident Hits Over $935,000 Jackpot Playing IGT's ..
PU
09/26BOYD GAMING CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/24BOYD GAMING : Highly-Acclaimed Neil Diamond Tribute Artist Rob Garrett Performs ..
PU
09/23BOYD GAMING : Tin Lizard Bar & Grill to Debut at Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino
PU
09/23BOYD GAMING CORPORATION : - News & Media l BoydGaming.com
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 332 M
EBIT 2019 502 M
Net income 2019 184 M
Debt 2019 3 794 M
Yield 2019 1,10%
P/E ratio 2019 14,9x
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
EV / Sales2019 1,94x
EV / Sales2020 1,80x
Capitalization 2 658 M
Chart BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Boyd Gaming Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 34,67  $
Last Close Price 23,92  $
Spread / Highest target 67,2%
Spread / Average Target 44,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keith E. Smith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Samuel Boyd Executive Chairman
Stephen S. Thompson Executive Vice President-Operations
Theodore A. Bogich Executive Vice President-Operations
Josh Hirsberg Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOYD GAMING CORPORATION15.11%2 662
SANDS CHINA LTD.2.90%36 614
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-2.21%26 937
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED41.71%13 178
WYNN MACAU, LIMITED-11.15%10 140
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED11.01%8 927
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group