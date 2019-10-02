Boyd Gaming : Celebrated Musical Trio Jazz Funk Soul Comes to Aliante in November

LAS VEGAS-Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa is bringing highly-acclaimed entertainment to Access Showroom in November, featuring the renowned trio 'Jazz Funk Soul - An Evening with Jeff Lorber, Everette Harp and Paul Jackson, Jr.' November entertainment will also include free live performances at Aliante's fine dining destination, MRKT Sea & Land.

For a full lineup of entertainment acts at Boyd Gaming citywide properties, visit: www.boydgaming.com/headliner-event-calendar.

Access Showroom

Jazz Funk Soul - An Evening with Jeff Lorber, Everette Harp and Paul Jackson, Jr.

Saturday, November 2

Grammy Award-winning pianist and keyboardist Jeff Lorber, Grammy-nominated saxophonist Everette Harp and Grammy-nominated jazz producer and guitarist Paul Jackson, Jr. form the supergroup Jazz Funk Soul. The three chart-topping artists collectively have sold millions of records, earned numerous prestigious industry awards and have worked with some of the biggest names in music, including U2, Bob Dylan, Aretha Franklin, Miles Davis, Stan Getz, The Isley Brothers, Billy Joel, Chaka Khan, The Temptations, Daft Punk and more.

Jazz Funk Soul pays tribute to the legacy of their longtime friend and founding member, the renowned guitarist, Chuck Loeb, who passed away in 2017. Inspired by Loeb's memory and talents, the current trio carries forward with passionate, musical chemistry.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $35 plus taxes and convenience fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.aliantegaming.com or www.ticketmaster.com; or in-person at Boyd Gaming box offices located inside Aliante, Cannery, Eastside Cannery, Gold Coast, The Orleans, Sam's Town, and Suncoast.

MRKT Sea & Land

MRKT Sea & Land offers fresh and delectable fare by land, including filet mignon, porterhouse steak and prime rib. By sea, MRKT Sea & Land serves the most sumptuous salmon, lobster, scallops and crab, as well as surf and turf options for diners who want the best of both worlds. The fine dining restaurant also boasts an impressive and extensive wine list, ensuring the perfect pairing for every meal, and brings live entertainment throughout the month. November's entertainment schedule is as follows (schedule is subject to change):

Fridays and Saturdays in November Live Entertainment 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

About Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa

Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa is situated on more than 40 pristine acres within the Aliante master-planned community at Aliante Parkway and Interstate 215. The AAA Four Diamond resort was awarded the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence in 2016 and features more than 200 hotel rooms and suites; five signature restaurants; a 650-seat showroom; banquet facilities that can accommodate up to 1,100 people for weddings, conventions and other special events; more than 100,000 square feet of gaming space, a resort-style pool and a 3,500 square-foot spa. More information and reservation details can be found by calling 702.692.7777 or visiting www.aliantegaming.com. Follow Aliante on Facebook, Twitter and on Instagram. Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa is a property of Boyd Gaming. Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. The Company currently operates 1.77 million square feet of casino space, more than 38,000 gaming machines, 815 table games, more than 11,000 hotel rooms, and 320 food and beverage outlets. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

