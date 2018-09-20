Log in
Boyd Gaming : Combat Grappling Tournament QUINTET.3 Debuts in the United States at Orleans Arena Oct. 5

0
09/20/2018 | 12:13am CEST

Combat Grappling Tournament QUINTET.3 Debuts in the United States at Orleans Arena Oct. 5

LAS VEGAS-Combat grappling martial arts tournament QUINTET.3 will make its American debut at the Orleans Arena on Friday, Oct. 5.

MMA legend, grappling mastermind and UFC Hall of Famer, Kazushi Sakuraba, will bring his five-man team - Team Sakuraba - to the first grappling survival tournament in the United States to Las Vegas. His team will compete against three other hand-picked teams: Team 10th Planet, Team Polaris and Team Alpha Male. The tournament will feature some of the most elite combat submission specialists in the world, including Josh Barnett, Craig Jones, and UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber.

Audiences will witness teams competing in a high-octane, open weight event as they showcase their skill, power, heart and team tactics live. The winning team will receive the QUINTET.3 tournament crown.

Showtime is 7 p.m. Tickets start at $39 plus tax and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.orleansarena.com or www.ticketmaster.com; or in-person at gift shops inside The Orleans, Suncoast, Gold Coast and Sam's Town. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.

About Orleans Arena

The Orleans Arena, a Boyd Gaming facility located just west of the Las Vegas Strip, is one of the nation's leading multi-purpose sports and entertainment facilities and the 2014 recipient of the Venue Excellence Award from the International Association of Venue Managers. In addition, the Orleans Arena is one of only a handful of arenas in the United States to achieve LEED Gold Certification and is part of the largest company in Nevada to achieve SHARP Certification for commitments to safe venue operations. According to Venues Today magazine, the Orleans Arena, which hosts more than 200 events each year, consistently ranks in the Top 10 for ticket sales in the United States and internationally among venues of similar size. These events include nationally touring concerts, NCAA basketball conference tournaments, family shows, motorsports and other unique events. For more information, call 702-365-7469 or visit www.OrleansArena.com. Stay connected to the Orleans Arena on Facebook and on Twitter. The Orleans Arena is a property of Boyd Gaming. Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 25 gaming entertainment properties in eight states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

Disclaimer

Boyd Gaming Corporation published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 22:12:02 UTC
