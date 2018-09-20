Boyd Gaming : Combat Grappling Tournament QUINTET.3 Debuts in the United States at Orleans Arena Oct. 5

Combat Grappling Tournament QUINTET.3 Debuts in the United States at Orleans Arena Oct. 5

LAS VEGAS-Combat grappling martial arts tournament QUINTET.3 will make its American debut at the Orleans Arena on Friday, Oct. 5.

MMA legend, grappling mastermind and UFC Hall of Famer, Kazushi Sakuraba, will bring his five-man team - Team Sakuraba - to the first grappling survival tournament in the United States to Las Vegas. His team will compete against three other hand-picked teams: Team 10th Planet, Team Polaris and Team Alpha Male. The tournament will feature some of the most elite combat submission specialists in the world, including Josh Barnett, Craig Jones, and UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber.

Audiences will witness teams competing in a high-octane, open weight event as they showcase their skill, power, heart and team tactics live. The winning team will receive the QUINTET.3 tournament crown.

Showtime is 7 p.m. Tickets start at $39 plus tax and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.orleansarena.com or www.ticketmaster.com; or in-person at gift shops inside The Orleans, Suncoast, Gold Coast and Sam's Town. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.

About Orleans Arena

The Orleans Arena, a Boyd Gaming facility located just west of the Las Vegas Strip, is one of the nation's leading multi-purpose sports and entertainment facilities. For more information, call 702-365-7469 or visit www.OrleansArena.com.