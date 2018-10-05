Boyd Gaming : Cornerstone Unveils Frightfully Delicious Halloween Cocktails this October

LAS VEGAS-This October,Gold Coast Hotel and Casino 'sCornerstone Classic American Steakhousewill debut a festive collection of delicious sinister sips and bewitching handcrafted cocktails, designed to raise spirits during the spookiest of seasons.

Cornerstone's Halloween libations feature a variety of house-made and signature potions, creating colorful concoctions and sweet flavors made by the restaurant's master mixologists. The devilishly delectable cocktails include playful twists on classic drinks and all-new recipes, celebrating the thrilling holiday.

The Halloween cocktail lineup includes:

Dark N' Spooky , a 40-day barrel-aged old-fashioned, infused with the flavors of cinnamon sticks, fresh cut vanilla beans and dried cherries with a black sugar rim on the glass.

, a 40-day barrel-aged old-fashioned, infused with the flavors of cinnamon sticks, fresh cut vanilla beans and dried cherries with a black sugar rim on the glass. Black Magic , a dark and mysterious layered cocktail that combines black vodka, orange juice and triple sec, forming midnight black and vibrant orange hues in the glass. The drink is topped with an orange slice garnish dipped in black sugar on an orange sugar rim.

, a dark and mysterious layered cocktail that combines black vodka, orange juice and triple sec, forming midnight black and vibrant orange hues in the glass. The drink is topped with an orange slice garnish dipped in black sugar on an orange sugar rim. Sweet Poison , features light rum and coconut rum, blue Curaçao and pineapple that make a fruity, aqua blue concoction. A splash of black vodka adds an ombré effect to the drink that is topped with a lemon slice garnish.

, features light rum and coconut rum, blue Curaçao and pineapple that make a fruity, aqua blue concoction. A splash of black vodka adds an ombré effect to the drink that is topped with a lemon slice garnish. Witches Brew is a twist to the classic appletini, made for the wicked. The perfectly sweet and sour martini is mixed with green vodka, green apple sour pucker and pineapple, giving the drink a bright green hue. Witches Brew is dressed up with a black sugar rim and playful candied finger garnish.

Cornerstone features an impressive collection of spirits in its 'liquor library,' with more than 60 types of whiskey from around the world, in-house barrel-aged bourbons, signature martinis, hand-crafted specialty cocktails and a varied selection of whiskey flights - all delivered within an inviting and modern space. Cornerstone's distinctive space presents a timeless black-and-white, tuxedo-inspired décor with bold splashes of cerulean blue, including a blue-silk-shaded chandelier, accenting the room for an unexpected modern twist. The bar is populated by an eclectic mix of stylish seating options, creating a comfortable environment in which to study Cornerstone's signature 'liquor library.' The classic American steakhouse also features an expansive menu that includes succulent beef selections, delectable toppings and shareable sides.

The Halloween cocktail menu will be available October 3 through October 31 during lounge and restaurant hours, from 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. For reservations, call (702) 367-7111 or visit www.goldcoastcasino.com/dine/cornerstone.

