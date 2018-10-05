Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boyd Gaming Corporation    BYD

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION (BYD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Boyd Gaming : Cornerstone Unveils Frightfully Delicious Halloween Cocktails this October

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 12:03am CEST

LAS VEGAS-This October,Gold Coast Hotel and Casino 'sCornerstone Classic American Steakhousewill debut a festive collection of delicious sinister sips and bewitching handcrafted cocktails, designed to raise spirits during the spookiest of seasons.

Cornerstone's Halloween libations feature a variety of house-made and signature potions, creating colorful concoctions and sweet flavors made by the restaurant's master mixologists. The devilishly delectable cocktails include playful twists on classic drinks and all-new recipes, celebrating the thrilling holiday.

The Halloween cocktail lineup includes:

  • Dark N' Spooky, a 40-day barrel-aged old-fashioned, infused with the flavors of cinnamon sticks, fresh cut vanilla beans and dried cherries with a black sugar rim on the glass.
  • Black Magic, a dark and mysterious layered cocktail that combines black vodka, orange juice and triple sec, forming midnight black and vibrant orange hues in the glass. The drink is topped with an orange slice garnish dipped in black sugar on an orange sugar rim.
  • Sweet Poison, features light rum and coconut rum, blue Curaçao and pineapple that make a fruity, aqua blue concoction. A splash of black vodka adds an ombré effect to the drink that is topped with a lemon slice garnish.
  • Witches Brew is a twist to the classic appletini, made for the wicked. The perfectly sweet and sour martini is mixed with green vodka, green apple sour pucker and pineapple, giving the drink a bright green hue. Witches Brew is dressed up with a black sugar rim and playful candied finger garnish.

Cornerstone features an impressive collection of spirits in its 'liquor library,' with more than 60 types of whiskey from around the world, in-house barrel-aged bourbons, signature martinis, hand-crafted specialty cocktails and a varied selection of whiskey flights - all delivered within an inviting and modern space. Cornerstone's distinctive space presents a timeless black-and-white, tuxedo-inspired décor with bold splashes of cerulean blue, including a blue-silk-shaded chandelier, accenting the room for an unexpected modern twist. The bar is populated by an eclectic mix of stylish seating options, creating a comfortable environment in which to study Cornerstone's signature 'liquor library.' The classic American steakhouse also features an expansive menu that includes succulent beef selections, delectable toppings and shareable sides.

The Halloween cocktail menu will be available October 3 through October 31 during lounge and restaurant hours, from 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. For reservations, call (702) 367-7111 or visit www.goldcoastcasino.com/dine/cornerstone.

About Gold Coast Hotel and Casino

Located at 4000 W. Flamingo Road, Gold Coast offers a race and sports book, five restaurants, a 70-lane bowling center, a bingo parlor and keno lounge. The property has over 700 guest rooms and an 87,000-square-foot casino with 50 table games including Blackjack-21, Roulette, Baccarat, Craps and Pai Gow. Guests will also find more than 2,000 slot and video poker machines. For further information, visit www.goldcoastcasino.com, on Facebook, and Twitter (@goldcoastcasino). Gold Coast Hotel and Casino is a property of Boyd Gaming. Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 25 gaming entertainment properties in eight states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

Disclaimer

Boyd Gaming Corporation published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 22:02:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
12:03aBOYD GAMING : Cornerstone Unveils Frightfully Delicious Halloween Cocktails this..
PU
10/04BOYD GAMING : Q 100.5's Nightmare on Q Street, Featuring Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, J..
AQ
10/03BOYD GAMING : Q 100.5’s Nightmare on Q Street, Featuring Bone Thugs-N-Harm..
PU
10/03BOYD GAMING : Glampyres, The Official Pride Parade After Party, Comes to Orleans..
PU
10/02BOYD GAMING : Kansas Star Casino is Ready to do the Monster Mash with the All-Ha..
PU
09/27BOYD GAMING : Bayview Cafe and 850 Wine & Spirits Now Open at IP Casino Resort S..
AQ
09/27BOYD GAMING CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/26BOYD GAMING : Pumpkin Patch Pick Returns with $1.5 Million in Cash and Prizes at..
PU
09/26BOYD GAMING : Bayview Café and 850 Wine & Spirits Now Open at IP Casino Resort S..
PU
09/26BOYD GAMING : Combat Grappling Tournament QUINTET.3 Debuts in the United States ..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/02FTC approves Penn-Pinnacle deal 
09/29STOCKS TO WATCH : Strap In For Q3 
09/28Nevada casinos can't match McGregor/Mayweather month 
09/28Sports betting twists and turns 
09/26Hiking Day For The FOMC (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 431 M
EBIT 2018 395 M
Net income 2018 145 M
Debt 2018 3 127 M
Yield 2018 0,65%
P/E ratio 2018 27,02
P/E ratio 2019 21,08
EV / Sales 2018 2,86x
EV / Sales 2019 2,70x
Capitalization 3 823 M
Chart BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Boyd Gaming Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 41,8 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keith E. Smith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Samuel Boyd Executive Chairman
Stephen S. Thompson Executive Vice President-Operations
Theodore A. Bogich Executive Vice President-Operations
Josh Hirsberg Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOYD GAMING CORPORATION-2.85%3 823
SANDS CHINA LTD.-11.85%36 053
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-21.44%26 459
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED18.19%12 671
WYNN MACAU LTD-27.92%11 470
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR)-24.24%10 842
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.