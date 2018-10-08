Boyd Gaming : Country Artist Rodney Atkins Travels to Mississippi Moon Bar March 15

DUBUQUE, IOWA-

Country superstar Rodney Atkins brings his list of hits to Mississippi Moon Bar on Friday, March 15, 2019.

Atkins is best known for his No. 1 country hits 'Take A Back Road,' 'It's America,' 'These Are My People' and 'Watching You.' Throughout his musical career, Atkins has released four studio albums, including 'Honesty' and the certified-Platinum album 'If You're Going Through Hell.' By winning over fans with chart-topping songs like 'Farmer's Daughter,' the country star has sold more than 4 million singles in the past five years. Atkins has received six nominations from the Academy of Country Music and two from the Country Music Association, winning Top New Male Vocalist from the former in 2006.

Atkins has an impressive track record of striking a chord with country listeners. His ultimate goal is to stay true to himself, to create music people can relate to, and to have fun. His soft-spoken nature takes a back seat during his wild and energetic live shows.

Showtime is at 8 p.m. on with ticket prices at $30. Tickets go on sale October 13 at 10 a.m. at www.MoonBarRocks.com , the Diamond Jo Casino's Diamond Club, Mississippi Moon Bar Box Office, or by calling 563-690-4800. Visit www.MoonBarRocks.com to view all upcoming concerts, comedy, Club 84 and other special events at Mississippi Moon Bar. Mississippi Moon Bar is age-restricted; attendees must be 21 years or older.

