Boyd Gaming : Country Music Sensation Colt Ford Comes to Mississippi Moon Bar on Oct. 26

Country Music Sensation Colt Ford Comes to Mississippi Moon Bar on Oct. 26

07/08/2019 | 01:38pm EDT

Country Music Sensation Colt Ford Comes to Mississippi Moon Bar on Oct. 26

DUBUQUE, IOWA-
Country artist and hit songwriter Colt Ford brings his hard rockin' music to Mississippi Moon Bar on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Colt Ford is known for his groundbreaking hybrid of country, blues, rock, and rap rhythms. With his sixth studio album, the aptly named Love Hope Faith, Ford has built a following that started with mud trucker events and graduated to arena status sharing the stage with the likes of Toby Keith, Florida Georgia Line, Eric Church, and Brantley Gilbert.

In 2012, Ford co-wrote two No. 1 hits - Jason Aldean's 'Dirt Road Anthem' and Brantley Gilbert's 'Country Must Be Country Wide.' His album Declaration of Independence topped the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart at No. 1, and it was followed by Thanks For Listening in July 2014. Thanks For Listening charted at No. 1 on Billboard's Independent Albums, No. 1 on Billboard's Rap Albums chart, No. 2 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart and No. 10 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart. With three other albums that have hit the top 10 on the Country Albums list, the singer has developed a sterling reputation among his fans for coming up with a narrative that they truly identify with.

To date, Ford has sold more than 2 million albums and amassed more than 1 billion streams, millions more song downloads, and has 1.6 million Facebook 'likes' and more than 100 million YouTube views.

Showtime is at 8 p.m. with ticket prices starting at $25, plus tax and convenience fees. Tickets go on-sale July 13 at 10 a.m. at www.MoonBarRocks.com, Diamond Jo Casino's Diamond Club, the Mississippi Moon Bar Box Office, or by calling 563-690-4800. Visit www.MoonBarRocks.com to view all upcoming concerts, comedy, Club 84 and other special events at Mississippi Moon Bar. Mississippi Moon Bar is age-restricted; attendees must be 21 years or older.

About Diamond Jo Casino

Located in the heart of the Port of Dubuque, Diamond Jo features a 33,000-square-foot casino with 1,000 slot machines and 20 table games; five unique dining experiences, including the award-winning Woodfire Grille steakhouse; unforgettable live entertainment at the Mississippi Moon Bar; and 30 lanes of bowling at Cherry Lanes. More information on Diamond Jo can be found at www.diamondjodubuque.com, on Facebook and on Twitter. Diamond Jo Casino is owned and operated by Boyd Gaming Corporation. Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 25 gaming entertainment properties in seven states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

Disclaimer

Boyd Gaming Corporation published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 17:37:06 UTC
