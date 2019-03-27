Boyd Gaming : Delta Downs Racetrack Casino Hotel Player Scores $515,268.90 Playing 7UP™ Slot Machine

Delta Downs Racetrack Casino Hotel Player Scores $515,268.90 Playing 7UP™ Slot Machine

Vinton, Louisiana-For the second time in less than two weeks, a guest of Delta Downs Racetrack Casino Hotel turned a visit to the Vinton, Louisiana casino into a half million-dollar win.

On Friday, March 22, a Texas resident, parlayed a five-dollar spin into a lifechanging prize of $515,268.90, winning the top prize on Aristocrat's 7UP™ nationwide progressive slot machine.

Only eleven days earlier, on Monday, March 11, another Texas resident hit a $579,735.15 mega jackpot on Aristocrat's Buffalo Diamond™ slot jackpot, the company's newest Buffalo™ theme game.

