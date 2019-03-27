Log in
Boyd Gaming : Delta Downs Racetrack Casino Hotel Player Scores $515,268.90 Playing 7UP™ Slot Machine

03/27/2019 | 12:25pm EDT

Delta Downs Racetrack Casino Hotel Player Scores $515,268.90 Playing 7UP™ Slot Machine

Vinton, Louisiana-For the second time in less than two weeks, a guest of Delta Downs Racetrack Casino Hotel turned a visit to the Vinton, Louisiana casino into a half million-dollar win.

On Friday, March 22, a Texas resident, parlayed a five-dollar spin into a lifechanging prize of $515,268.90, winning the top prize on Aristocrat's 7UP™ nationwide progressive slot machine.

Only eleven days earlier, on Monday, March 11, another Texas resident hit a $579,735.15 mega jackpot on Aristocrat's Buffalo Diamond™ slot jackpot, the company's newest Buffalo™ theme game.

About Delta Downs Racetrack Casino Hotel

Delta Downs Racetrack Casino Hotel is the premier racing and gaming entertainment venue in Vinton, La. The property features a six-furlong oval track and more than 1,600 of the most popular slot machines. Dining options include a delectable menu at Rosewater Grill & Tavern and The Lookout, where award-winning chefs prepare exceptional meals accompanied by exquisite racetrack views; a variety of delicious fare at the Triple Crown Buffet; and fast and easy dining options at the Gator Grill. Additional amenities include chart-topping entertainment at the Delta Event Center and free local entertainers at the Gator Lounge. Additional information on Delta Downs can be found at DeltaDowns.com, on Facebook and Twitter. Delta Downs is a Boyd Gaming property. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Boyd Gaming is a leading diversified owner and operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Additional news and information on Boyd Gaming can be found at www.boydgaming.com. Boyd Gaming and Delta Downs press releases are available at boydgaming.mediaroom.com.

Boyd Gaming Corporation published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 16:24:09 UTC
