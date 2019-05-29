Boyd Gaming Destinations Across Southern Nevada Offer Gift Giveaways, Point Multipliers and More Ways to Win in June

LAS VEGAS-Boyd Gaming destinations throughout the Las Vegas Valley are kicking off the summer with more ways to win big in June, including gift giveaways, point multipliers and more.

Boyd Gaming Highlighted Promotions

Gift Giveaways

B Connected players who earn 20 Tier Credits on Thursdays in June will receive a free gift during the June Gift Giveaways promotion. The promotion will be available at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast and Sam's Town, while supplies last. C.A.N. Club members at Cannery and Eastside Cannery can also receive a free gift by earning 200 base points or 20 table game points on Thursdays in June, while supplies last. The gift giveaway items include a Jim Beam® salt and pepper shaker, Jim Beam® apron, Jim Beam® grilling mitt and a bottle of Jim Beam® bourbon, while supplies last. Gifts can be redeemed at participating properties between 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Thursdays in June. Eligible Onyx, Titanium, High Flyer and First Class members can enjoy early gift pick-up beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursdays in June. See B Connected and C.A.N. Club for complete details.

Point Multipliers

On Mondays and Tuesdays in June, Sapphire, Emerald, Onyx and Titanium B Connected members can earn mega points with point multipliers! Earn 11x points on reels and video poker at Aliante, Suncoast and Sam's Town. C.A.N. Club members at Eastside Cannery can earn point multipliers on Mondays and Tuesdays in June with 11x points on reels and 2x points on video poker.

On Father's Day (Sunday, June 16), Sapphire, Emerald, Onyx and Titanium B Connected members can earn even more point multipliers. Earn 11x points on reels and video poker at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town, California, Fremont and Main Street Station. C.A.N. Club members can also earn point multipliers on Father's Day with 11x points on reels and 2x points on video poker at Eastside Cannery. See B Connected and C.A.N. Club for complete details.

Young at Heart

Every Wednesday in June from 7 a.m. - 11:59 p.m., guests 50 years of age and greater can celebrate Young at Heart Day at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town and Eastside Cannery where multiple winners are made.

Young at Heart Day features the following benefits at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast and Sam's Town:

Free breakfast or lunch buffet, or a $5 dining credit after earning one Tier Credit

Unlimited 11x bonus point multiplier on reels and video poker

Earn five Tier Credits to pick a prize

Free kiosk favorites, including matinee movie discount**, free bingo blue pack** and free entry into the Young at Heart Drawing

$5,000 weekly drawings, including the $2,500 Young at Heart Drawing and the $2,500 Celebration Spin

Young at Heart Day features the following benefits at Eastside Cannery:

Free breakfast or lunch buffet, or a $5 dining credit after earning 10 same-day base points or one table game point

Unlimited 11x points on reels and 2x points on video poker at Eastside Cannery

Earn 50 same-day base points or five table game points to pick a prize

Free kiosk offers, including free entry into the Young at Heart Drawing

$5,000 weekly drawings, including the $2,500 Young at Heart Drawing and the $2,500 Celebration Spin

**Varies by location. Visit promotional kiosks for your Young at Heart offers. Movie theatres are independently owned operators and movie prices are subject to change. See Players Club for complete details.

About Boyd Gaming

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. The Company currently operates 1.77 million square feet of casino space, more than 38,000 gaming machines, 815 table games, more than 11,000 hotel rooms, and 320 food and beverage outlets. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.