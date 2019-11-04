Boyd Gaming Destinations Across the Las Vegas Valley Honor Veterans with Special Offers this Veterans Day

LAS VEGAS-Boyd Gaming destinations throughout southern Nevada are showing appreciation to active duty, inactive and retired military members by offering great specials to enjoy this Veterans Day (Monday, Nov. 11). Service members and veterans are invited to receive a complimentary meal at highlighted Boyd Gaming buffets citywide, as well as additional discounts at select restaurants. Sam's Town is also hosting its annual cell phone drive, benefitting Cell Phones for Soldiers.

A complimentary buffet will be offered to active, inactive and retired military personnel at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town and Cannery during the 'Vets Eat Free'promotion on Monday, Nov. 11. Service members and veterans must present their military ID or DD-214, and a B Connected card or C.A.N. Club card for redemption. See B Connected and C.A.N. Club for complete details.

On Veterans Day, Sapphire, Emerald, Onyx and Titanium B Connected members can earnpoint multipliers! Earn 11x points on reels and video poker at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast and Sam's Town, California, Fremont and Main Street Station. C.A.N. Club members at Eastside Cannery can earn point multipliers on Veterans Day with 11x points on reels and 2x points on video poker. See B Connected and C.A.N. Club for complete details.

Sam's Town is hosting its annual cell phone drive, benefiting the national nonprofit organization, Cell Phones for Soldiers. Guests are encouraged to bring cell phones and chargers to the B Connected desk or hotel front desk, starting Friday, Nov. 1 through Saturday, Nov. 30. Each donated device provides a service member with the opportunity to call their loved ones at home at no charge. Guests who provide a donation will receive a two for one buffet offer to Sam's Town's Firelight Buffet. See B Connected for complete details.

90 NINETY Bar + Grill at Suncoast Hotel and Casino salutes our service members with exclusive military offers, featuring 50 percent off on pizza every Sunday and a classic cheeseburger and one domestic draft beer special for $10 every Wednesday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to close. These exclusive military offers are available now through Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. Service members must present their military ID or DD-214 for redemption.

Eldorado Casino will offer active duty and retired military personnel 50 percent off any entrée at Mary's Diner on Veterans Day. Active duty and retiredservice members must present their military ID, VA card or DD-214 for redemption.

Active duty and retired military members will receive 50 percent off any entrée at The Court Café at Jokers Wild Casino on Veterans Day. Active duty and retired service members must present their military ID, VA card or DD-214 for redemption.

