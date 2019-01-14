Boyd Gaming Destinations Celebrate Chinese New Year with Lion's Dance Performances, Dining Specials and More

LAS VEGAS-Boyd Gamingdestinations across the Las Vegas Valley will ring in The Year of The Pig with celebratory Lion's Dance performances, special gaming promotions and authentic dining experiences.

Gold Coast Hotel and Casino / 702-367-7111 /www.goldcoastcasino.com

Guests of all ages are invited to join Gold Coast Hotel and Casino in welcoming The Year of the Pig with a lively cultural celebration. The property will host its annual Lion's Dance parade throughout the casino floor on Wednesday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. The parade will include several dragons, a percussion procession and characters that will make several stops to pull ceremonial lettuce from the ceiling and toss the leaves to spectators as a symbol of good luck.

Throughout the month of February, players can enjoy Lucky Table Hot Seat Drawings on Tuesdays, Feb. 5, 12, 19 and 26 from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Gold Coast. Eight winners will be awarded every hour for a total of 88 winners per day. Players can win $100 in chips from 3 p.m. to midnight and $200 in chips at 1 a.m. See Gold Coast Table Games for complete details.

Visitors can elevate their Chinese New Year experience with authentic and flavorful Chinese cuisine at the award-winning restaurant, Ping Pang Pong, as well as the popular noodle bar, Noodle Exchange. Ping Pang Pong offers a wide variety of specialty Chinese dishes and a renowned dim sum experience, while the quick and convenient Noodle Exchange serves multiple noodle and rice dishes and its house favorite, mini hot pots.

In honor of Chinese New Year, Ping Pang Pong will present its traditional gold-brick shaped Golden Fortune New Year Sweet Rice Cake, symbolizing ascending prosperity, health and peace for the coming year. The classic offering is stamped with '999.9 Gold Bar' and will be available for purchase on Tuesday, Jan. 22 through Tuesday, Feb. 5. The specialty sweet rice cake will be priced at $13.88.

The Orleans Hotel and Casino / 702-365-7111 / www.orleanscasino.com

The Orleans Hotel and Casino invites guests to enjoy a celebratory Chinese New Year Gala on Wednesday, Feb. 6 at 8 p.m. Ticket prices start at $28 plus tax and fees and can be purchased at the Orleans Showroom box office.

Ondori Asian Kitchen will serve a delicious Chinese New Year menu, starting Saturday, Feb. 2 through Monday, Feb. 4 from 11 a.m. to close. The special menu will feature steamed whole bass fish for $28.88; fat choy pork feet for $28.88; dried oysters with lettuce for $68.88; traditional lucky New Year sweet rice cake for $8.88; and lobster with mung bean noodles and masago for $88.88. For reservations, call (702) 365-7111.

Ondori will also be shaking up a hand-crafted Chinese New Year cocktail available throughout the month of February called the 'Mandarin-tini' for $12. The vibrant citrus-based martini is mixed with Absolut mandarin-flavored vodka, fresh-squeezed orange juice, triple sec and simple syrup, served with an orange peel garnish.

Suncoast Hotel and Casino / 702-636-7111 / www.suncoastcasino.com

A festive Lion's Dance celebration will be hosted at Suncoast Hotel and Casino on Friday, Feb. 15 around the casino floor beginning at 3 p.m. The parade will culminate at the entrance to Peng Zu, one of the property's newest dining experiences, featuring Asian favorites and authentic tastes.

In commemoration of Chinese New Year and its one-year anniversary, the Asian restaurant Peng Zu is offering a delectable special menu starting Friday, Feb. 8 through Saturday, Feb. 16. The special menu will start with the choice of a mixed green salad or a corn and chicken egg-drop soup. The main entrée options feature the choice of pan-fried seabass for $28; stir-fried beef with ginger and scallion for $26; chicken egg foo young for $22; and braised mushroom with lettuce for $20. Each main entrée will be served with the choice of steamed or brown rice. For reservations, please call (702) 636-7111.

Suncoast is offering 8x point multipliers on all Asian-themed games starting Friday, Feb. 8 through Saturday, Feb. 16. Games include all Dragon Link games, Dancing Phoenix Soaring Dragon, Dancing Drums, 88 Fortunes, Sky Dragons and more.

