Boyd Gaming Destinations Offer Chances to Win a 2019 Jeep® Cherokee Latitude, Gifts, Point Multipliers and More in July

LAS VEGAS-Boyd Gaming destinations across southern Nevada are offering more ways to win in July, including chances to win a 2019 Jeep® Cherokee Latitude 4x4 Plus, gift giveaways, point multipliers and much more.

Boyd Gaming Highlighted Promotions

'Freedom to Roam' Promotion

Everyone is a winner with the 'Freedom to Roam' promotion at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town, Cannery and Eastside Cannery, starting Friday, July 5 through Sunday, July 28. B Connected players at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast and Sam's Town who earn one Tier Credit on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in July between 8 a.m. - 10 p.m., will have the chance to swipe at a kiosk to win a great prize. C.A.N. Club members at Cannery and Eastside Cannery who earn 10 same-day base points or one table game point between 8 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and Sundays in July will also get to swipe at a kiosk to receive a prize. Prizes at participating destinations include Slot Dollars, dining credits and more. See B Connected and C.A.N. Club for complete details.

Plus, don't miss the 'Freedom to Roam' Cash Drawings happening on Fridays and Saturdays in July at 6:15 p.m. at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town, Cannery and Eastside Cannery. Earn entries into the drawing beginning Sunday, June 30 through Saturday, July 27 for a chance to win up to $1,000 in cash, or a 2019 Jeep® Cherokee Latitude 4x4 Plus during the final drawing held on Saturday, July 27! B Connected members at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town can receive one drawing entry for every one Tier credits earned. C.A.N. Club members at Cannery and Eastside Cannery can receive one drawing entry for every 10 same-day base points or one table game points earned. Some B Connected and C.A.N. Club members may receive additional drawing entries based on their card level status. The final drawing will be held on Saturday, July 27 at 6:15 p.m. where seven lucky players (one winner at each participating property) can win the 2019 Jeep® Cherokee Latitude 4x4 Plus. See B Connected and C.A.N. Club for complete details.

The 'Freedom to Roam' promotion is offering even more ways to win with Celebration Spins, happening Fridays and Saturdays in July at 8:15 p.m. Earn five Tier Credits at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast and Sam's Town or 50 points or five table game points at Cannery and Eastside Cannery between 3 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays in July for a chance to win a share of $2,500 in Slot Dollars with each spin. Players will pick a color on any kiosk with their player's club card. If their color is chosen during the wheel spins on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:15 p.m., they will win their share of the Slot Dollars jackpot. See B Connected and C.A.N. Club for complete details.

Gift Giveaways

B Connected players who earn 20 Tier Credits on Thursdays in July will receive a free gift during the July Gift Giveaways promotion. The promotion will be available at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast and Sam's Town, while supplies last. C.A.N. Club members at Cannery and Eastside Cannery can also receive a free gift by earning 200 base points or 20 table game points on Thursdays in July, while supplies last. The gift giveaway items include a patriotic tote bag, emergency road kit, freshly baked strawberry swirl cheesecake from Du-Par's and an insulated backseat car organizer, while supplies last. Gifts can be redeemed at participating properties between 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Thursdays in July. Eligible Onyx, Titanium, High Flyer and First Class members can enjoy early gift pick-up beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursdays in July. See B Connected and C.A.N. Club for complete details.

Point Multipliers

On Mondays and Tuesdays in July (excluding Tuesday, July 23), Sapphire, Emerald, Onyx and Titanium B Connected members can earn mega points with 11x points on reels and video poker at Aliante. Sapphire, Emerald, Onyx and Titanium B Connected members at Suncoast and Sam's Town can also earn point multipliers on Tuesdays in July (excluding Tuesday, July 23) with 11x points on reels and video poker. Additionally, C.A.N. Club members at Eastside Cannery can earn point multipliers every Monday in July with 11x points on reels and 2x points on video poker.

On Independence Day (Thursday, July 4), Sapphire, Emerald, Onyx and Titanium B Connected members can earn even more point multipliers! Earn 11x points on reels and video poker at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town, California, Fremont and Main Street Station. C.A.N. Club members can also earn point multipliers on the Fourth of July with 11x points on reels and 2x points on video poker at Eastside Cannery. See B Connected and C.A.N. Club for complete details.

About Boyd Gaming

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. The Company currently operates 1.77 million square feet of casino space, more than 38,000 gaming machines, 815 table games, more than 11,000 hotel rooms, and 320 food and beverage outlets. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.