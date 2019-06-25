Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boyd Gaming Corporation    BYD

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION

(BYD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Boyd Gaming : Destinations Offer Chances to Win a 2019 Jeep® Cherokee Latitude, Gifts, Point Multipliers and More in July

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 07:47pm EDT

Boyd Gaming Destinations Offer Chances to Win a 2019 Jeep® Cherokee Latitude, Gifts, Point Multipliers and More in July

LAS VEGAS-Boyd Gaming destinations across southern Nevada are offering more ways to win in July, including chances to win a 2019 Jeep® Cherokee Latitude 4x4 Plus, gift giveaways, point multipliers and much more.

Boyd Gaming Highlighted Promotions

'Freedom to Roam' Promotion

Everyone is a winner with the 'Freedom to Roam' promotion at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town, Cannery and Eastside Cannery, starting Friday, July 5 through Sunday, July 28. B Connected players at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast and Sam's Town who earn one Tier Credit on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in July between 8 a.m. - 10 p.m., will have the chance to swipe at a kiosk to win a great prize. C.A.N. Club members at Cannery and Eastside Cannery who earn 10 same-day base points or one table game point between 8 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and Sundays in July will also get to swipe at a kiosk to receive a prize. Prizes at participating destinations include Slot Dollars, dining credits and more. See B Connected and C.A.N. Club for complete details.

Plus, don't miss the 'Freedom to Roam' Cash Drawings happening on Fridays and Saturdays in July at 6:15 p.m. at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town, Cannery and Eastside Cannery. Earn entries into the drawing beginning Sunday, June 30 through Saturday, July 27 for a chance to win up to $1,000 in cash, or a 2019 Jeep® Cherokee Latitude 4x4 Plus during the final drawing held on Saturday, July 27! B Connected members at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town can receive one drawing entry for every one Tier credits earned. C.A.N. Club members at Cannery and Eastside Cannery can receive one drawing entry for every 10 same-day base points or one table game points earned. Some B Connected and C.A.N. Club members may receive additional drawing entries based on their card level status. The final drawing will be held on Saturday, July 27 at 6:15 p.m. where seven lucky players (one winner at each participating property) can win the 2019 Jeep® Cherokee Latitude 4x4 Plus. See B Connected and C.A.N. Club for complete details.

The 'Freedom to Roam' promotion is offering even more ways to win with Celebration Spins, happening Fridays and Saturdays in July at 8:15 p.m. Earn five Tier Credits at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast and Sam's Town or 50 points or five table game points at Cannery and Eastside Cannery between 3 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays in July for a chance to win a share of $2,500 in Slot Dollars with each spin. Players will pick a color on any kiosk with their player's club card. If their color is chosen during the wheel spins on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:15 p.m., they will win their share of the Slot Dollars jackpot. See B Connected and C.A.N. Club for complete details.

Gift Giveaways

B Connected players who earn 20 Tier Credits on Thursdays in July will receive a free gift during the July Gift Giveaways promotion. The promotion will be available at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast and Sam's Town, while supplies last. C.A.N. Club members at Cannery and Eastside Cannery can also receive a free gift by earning 200 base points or 20 table game points on Thursdays in July, while supplies last. The gift giveaway items include a patriotic tote bag, emergency road kit, freshly baked strawberry swirl cheesecake from Du-Par's and an insulated backseat car organizer, while supplies last. Gifts can be redeemed at participating properties between 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Thursdays in July. Eligible Onyx, Titanium, High Flyer and First Class members can enjoy early gift pick-up beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursdays in July. See B Connected and C.A.N. Club for complete details.

Point Multipliers

On Mondays and Tuesdays in July (excluding Tuesday, July 23), Sapphire, Emerald, Onyx and Titanium B Connected members can earn mega points with 11x points on reels and video poker at Aliante. Sapphire, Emerald, Onyx and Titanium B Connected members at Suncoast and Sam's Town can also earn point multipliers on Tuesdays in July (excluding Tuesday, July 23) with 11x points on reels and video poker. Additionally, C.A.N. Club members at Eastside Cannery can earn point multipliers every Monday in July with 11x points on reels and 2x points on video poker.

On Independence Day (Thursday, July 4), Sapphire, Emerald, Onyx and Titanium B Connected members can earn even more point multipliers! Earn 11x points on reels and video poker at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town, California, Fremont and Main Street Station. C.A.N. Club members can also earn point multipliers on the Fourth of July with 11x points on reels and 2x points on video poker at Eastside Cannery. See B Connected and C.A.N. Club for complete details.

About Boyd Gaming

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. The Company currently operates 1.77 million square feet of casino space, more than 38,000 gaming machines, 815 table games, more than 11,000 hotel rooms, and 320 food and beverage outlets. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

Disclaimer

Boyd Gaming Corporation published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 23:46:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
07:47pBOYD GAMING : Destinations Offer Chances to Win a 2019 Jeep® Cherokee Latitude, ..
PU
06/17BOYD GAMING : Outlaw Country Singer David Allan Coe Performs at Mississippi Moon..
PU
06/14BOYD GAMING CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/12BOYD GAMING : Celebrate Father's Day at Boyd Gaming Destinations
AQ
06/11BOYD GAMING : Celebrate Father's Day at Boyd Gaming Destinations
PU
06/10BOYD GAMING : Stand-Up Comedienne and Celebrated Rock 'N' Roll Acts Perform at C..
AQ
06/07BOYD GAMING : Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.07 Per Share
PR
06/03BOYD GAMING : Stand-Up Comedienne and Celebrated Rock 'N' Roll Acts Perform at C..
AQ
05/31BOYD GAMING : Stand-Up Comedienne and Celebrated Rock ‘N' Roll Acts Perfor..
PU
05/30BOYD GAMING : Stand-Up Comedienne Celeste Barber and 'The Fab Four - The Ultimat..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 329 M
EBIT 2019 502 M
Net income 2019 192 M
Debt 2019 3 685 M
Yield 2019 0,89%
P/E ratio 2019 17,29
P/E ratio 2020 14,27
EV / Sales 2019 2,03x
EV / Sales 2020 1,89x
Capitalization 3 061 M
Chart BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Boyd Gaming Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 36,5 $
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keith E. Smith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Samuel Boyd Executive Chairman
Stephen S. Thompson Executive Vice President-Operations
Theodore A. Bogich Executive Vice President-Operations
Josh Hirsberg Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOYD GAMING CORPORATION32.24%2 558
SANDS CHINA LTD.8.12%35 380
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED2.61%25 609
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED41.71%12 607
WYNN MACAU LTD-1.63%10 287
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR)21.51%9 321
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About