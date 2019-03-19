Log in
Boyd Gaming : Eastside Cannery Visitor Scores $115,044 Playing EZ Pai Gow Poker™

0
03/19/2019 | 05:25pm EDT

LAS VEGAS-A Las Vegas resident turned his visit to Eastside Cannery into a $115,044 payday when he won the progressive jackpot playing EZ Pai Gow Poker™ on Sunday, March 17.

By betting a $1 progressive side bet, the lucky winner scored $115,044 with a seven-card straight flush at 6:15 p.m.

This jackpot was the third huge win on this game by an Eastside Cannery player in the last nine months. On Feb. 7, 2019, another Las Vegas resident won $216,720. The winner bet a $1 progressive side bet and scored $211,720 with a seven-card straight flush, and parlayed an additional $5 bet into a bonus side bet prize of $5,000, totaling $216,720. A third Las Vegas local scored $166,433 jackpot on June 10, 2018. The winner bet a $1 progressive bet and scored $165,433 with a seven-card straight flush with a joker, along with an additional $1 bet scoring a bonus side prize of $1,000, for a total win of $166,433.

About Eastside Cannery Casino Hotel

Eastside Cannery Casino Hotel is located at 5255 Boulder Highway in Las Vegas, Nev. just 7 miles from McCarran International Airport. The property offers 65,000 square feet of gaming including slot machines, table games, and a CAN Club loyalty card reward program; sports books; a 16-floor, 306-guest room hotel with a fitness center, pool, Jacuzzi, and cabanas; restaurant and two bars; 20,000 square feet of flexible banquet hall space including a 16th floor private event lounge with views of the city; complimentary WiFi, a mobile app, and a CanPlayZone online social casino; and a 1,200 seat multi-function concert venue. More information on EastsideCannery Casino Hotel can be found at www.eastsidecannery.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/eastsidecannery), and Twitter (@EastsideCan). Eastside Cannery Casino Hotel is a property of Boyd Gaming. Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. The Company currently operates 1.77 million square feet of casino space, more than 38,000 gaming machines, 815 table games, more than 11,000 hotel rooms, and 320 food and beverage outlets. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

Disclaimer

Boyd Gaming Corporation published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 21:24:05 UTC
