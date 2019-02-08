Boyd Gaming : Eastside Cannery Visitor Scores $216,720 Playing EZ Pai Gow Poker™

LAS VEGAS-A Las Vegas resident turned his visit to Eastside Cannery into a $211,720 payday when he won the progressive jackpot playing EZ Pai Gow Poker™ on Thursday, Feb. 7.

By betting a $1 progressive side bet, the lucky winner scored $211,720 with a seven-card straight flush at 7 p.m. He parlayed an additional $5 bet into a bonus side bet prize of $5,000. In total, he turned both bets into $216,720.

This jackpot was the second huge win on this game by an Eastside Cannery player in the last nine months. On June 10, 2018, another Las Vegas guest won $166,433 with a seven-card straight flush with a joker. The winner had bet a $1 progressive bet, along with an additional $1 bet scoring a bonus side prize of $1,000, for a total win of $166,433.

About Eastside Cannery Casino Hotel

